Due to demand from the PGA Tour, Titleist will release a limited edition black finish for their AP2 & AP3 irons.
Titleist Releases Black Finish To 718 AP2 and AP3 Irons
Titleist have launched a limited edition black finish for their 718 AP3 and AP2 models to give their irons a sleek and striking look.
Available from the 1st of March, the new 718 AP3 and AP2 Black irons are finished with a High Polish Black PVD coating that most definitely will help you stand out from the crowd at your club. The finish was requested by many on the PGA Tour and it will wear in a similar fashion to the Jet black finish on Titleist Vokey’s Spin Milled 7 wedges.
Combined with the new finish on the heads, the clubs will come with True Temper AMT Onyx shafts which have a powder coat matte black finish that help minimise glare.
Finally the all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips complete the new designs.
“Since we added AP3 to our lineup last fall, more and more golfers are experiencing the game-changing speed and forgiveness of this hollow-blade construction, while AP2 continues to set the standard for tour played iron technology.
One request we heard from both tour players and amateurs, particularly those who have gravitated toward our Jet Black Vokey SM7 wedges, was if they could have these same irons in a darker finish. Our team spent a lot of time making sure the aesthetics were done just right. It’s a look that you just have to see.”
The 718 AP3 and AP2 irons are two popular irons sold by Titleist. The former is designed as a players distance iron manufactured with a hollow-blade design to give you an aesthetically pleasing iron whilst also providing support on off-centre hits.
The AP2 is the most popular tour iron globally and is used by stars like Jordan Spieth to great effect. A classic look with increased feel allow it to perform at a fantastically high level.
Both irons in their new black finish will be available from the 1st of March at £185 for steel and £210 for graphite shafts.
