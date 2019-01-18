Titleist Releases Black Finish To 718 AP2 and AP3 Irons

Due to demand from the PGA Tour, Titleist will release a limited edition black finish for their AP2 & AP3 irons.

Titleist have launched a limited edition black finish for their 718 AP3 and AP2 models to give their irons a sleek and striking look.

Available from the 1st of March, the new 718 AP3 and AP2 Black irons are finished with a High Polish Black PVD coating that most definitely will help you stand out from the crowd at your club. The finish was requested by many on the PGA Tour and it will wear in a similar fashion to the Jet black finish on Titleist Vokey’s Spin Milled 7 wedges.

Combined with the new finish on the heads, the clubs will come with True Temper AMT Onyx shafts which have a powder coat matte black finish that help minimise glare.

Finally the all-black Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips complete the new designs.

