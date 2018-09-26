Check out the latest putters from Scotty Cameron
Which Titleist Scotty Cameron Putter Is Right For Me?
Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and face type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Scotty Cameron putter – a brand that offers the ultimate in feel and looks.
Which Scotty Cameron putter is right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Scotty Cameron putter range. Be sure to click through to our full reviews to find out more.
Scotty Cameron Putter Range
Scotty Cameron Select Putters
Price: £365
Key Technology:
Stainless steel body with aluminium face inlay for improved weight distribution
Better balance from front to back and side to side helps putter sit square and flush to the turf
30 per cent more vibration-dampening material placed behind face improves sound and feel
Four blades, three mid-mallets
Scotty Cameron Select Putter Range Review
Options:
Scotty Cameron Select Newport
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Select Newport Putter from American Golf for £329
Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2 Putter from American Golf for £329
Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2.5
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2.5 Putter from American Golf for £329
Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3 Putter from American Golf for £329
Scotty Cameron Select Laguna
Scotty Cameron Select Fastback
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Select Fastback Putter from American Golf for £349
Scotty Cameron Select Squareback
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Select Squareback Putter from American Golf for £349
Verdict: While the fact remains that these putters are some of the most expensive on the market, you’ll struggle to find a better-looking and feeling putter range than the Scotty Cameron Select
Will Suit: Golfers seeking the ultimate in feel and looks
Scotty Cameron Futura Putters
Price: £335
Key Technology:
Wrap-around face-sole aluminium piece combined with heavier stainless steel body that moves weight back and to perimeter to increase resistance to twisting and increase stability and forgiveness
Built-in vibration dampening system produces more responsive feel and feedback
Scotty Cameron Futura Putter Range Review
Options:
Scotty Cameron Futura 5W
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Futura 5W Putter from American Golf for £299.99
Scotty Cameron Futura 6M
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Futura 6M Putter from American Golf for £299.99
Scotty Cameron Futura 5.5M
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Futura 5.5M Putter from American Golf for £299.99
Scotty Cameron Futura 7M
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Futura 7M Putter from American Golf for £299.99
Scotty Cameron Futura 5S
BUY NOW: Scotty Cameron Futura 5S Putter from American Golf for £299.99
Scotty Cameron Futura 5CB
Scotty Cameron Futura 5MB
Verdict: Providing the ultimate in feel, looks and putter forgiveness, the Futura range is a must-try for any mallet or aspiring mallet user. There’s lots going on at address to help your alignment without looking busy or distracting plus they boast a premium, polished look from every angle. The super-soft signature Scotty Cameron feel will please the senses of all who experience it while the grip genuinely improves the feel and clubface control. The roll, forgiveness and class will soon make concerns over price disappear
Will Suit: Golfers looking for a soft feel with forgiveness, and those happy to pay a premium price
