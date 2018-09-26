Check out the latest putters from Scotty Cameron

Which Titleist Scotty Cameron Putter Is Right For Me?

Head shapes, colours, alignment aids, weighting and face type are all variations to take into account when deciding on your Scotty Cameron putter – a brand that offers the ultimate in feel and looks.

Which Scotty Cameron putter is right for you? We take a look at some of the latest models in the Scotty Cameron putter range. Be sure to click through to our full reviews to find out more.

Scotty Cameron Putter Range

Scotty Cameron Select Putters

Price: £365

Key Technology:

Stainless steel body with aluminium face inlay for improved weight distribution

Better balance from front to back and side to side helps putter sit square and flush to the turf

30 per cent more vibration-dampening material placed behind face improves sound and feel

Four blades, three mid-mallets

Scotty Cameron Select Putter Range Review

Options:

Scotty Cameron Select Newport

Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2

Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2.5

Scotty Cameron Select Newport 3

Scotty Cameron Select Laguna

Scotty Cameron Select Fastback

Scotty Cameron Select Squareback

Verdict: While the fact remains that these putters are some of the most expensive on the market, you’ll struggle to find a better-looking and feeling putter range than the Scotty Cameron Select

Will Suit: Golfers seeking the ultimate in feel and looks

Scotty Cameron Futura Putters

Price: £335

Key Technology:

Wrap-around face-sole aluminium piece combined with heavier stainless steel body that moves weight back and to perimeter to increase resistance to twisting and increase stability and forgiveness

Built-in vibration dampening system produces more responsive feel and feedback

Scotty Cameron Futura Putter Range Review

Options:

Scotty Cameron Futura 5W

Scotty Cameron Futura 6M

Scotty Cameron Futura 5.5M

Scotty Cameron Futura 7M

Scotty Cameron Futura 5S

Scotty Cameron Futura 5CB

Scotty Cameron Futura 5MB

Verdict: Providing the ultimate in feel, looks and putter forgiveness, the Futura range is a must-try for any mallet or aspiring mallet user. There’s lots going on at address to help your alignment without looking busy or distracting plus they boast a premium, polished look from every angle. The super-soft signature Scotty Cameron feel will please the senses of all who experience it while the grip genuinely improves the feel and clubface control. The roll, forgiveness and class will soon make concerns over price disappear

Will Suit: Golfers looking for a soft feel with forgiveness, and those happy to pay a premium price

