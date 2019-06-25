Titleist was top of every equipment count at the Amateur Championship

Titleist Sweeps Equipment Count At Amateur Championship

With numerous clean sweeps of equipment counts across the PGA Tour this season, Titleist has proved its dominance at all levels of the game, after securing the #1 position across every major equipment count at this year’s Amateur Championship.

As many of the world’s best amateurs tackled the demanding layout of Portmarnock in Ireland for the 124th Amateur Championship, more players placed their trust in the performance of Titleist products than any other brand – Titleist was the field favourite in the Golf Ball (79.5%), Driver (36.1%), Fairway (39.2%), Hybrid (48.5%), Iron (42.7%), Wedge (57.1%) and Putter (34.7%) categories.

The overall winner of the Amateur Championship James Sugrue also relied on the performance excellence of Titleist Pro V1, TS3 Fairway, 718 CB irons, SM7 wedges and TS3 driver – which he put in play only a few days before the tournament started, as he claimed victory in Ireland.

Commenting on the win and the decision to change driver before the tournament to the Irish Golf Desk, the new Amateur Champion said: “You have to be straight off the tee here. I got a new driver just on Saturday at the range…Titleist fitted me for a new driver, and it was just way better than my old one. It doesn’t spin the ball half as much and it goes further.”

This equipment count victory at Portmarnock came in the same week where Titleist also dominated the equipment counts at the BMW International Open in Germany on the European Tour.

Titleist was the field favourite in Golf Ball (67.3%), Driver (31.4%), Fairway (31.8%), UT Iron (45.3%), Iron (32.7%) and Wedge (43.2%). There was also success at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour, as Chez Reavie won using Pro V1. The win marked the ninth victory out of the last 10 events on the PGA Tour for Pro V1.

Titleist’s amateur success also follows victories earlier in the year at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and in the Women’s NCAA Division 1 Championship, as the brand strives to offer amateurs the same tour level performance and consistency with every product in its tour-validated line-up.

Across the UK and Ireland, there has been success at Titleist fitting events, where fitting representatives continue to work individually with amateur golfers to determine the most suited equipment for their game using launch monitor technology.