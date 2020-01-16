Titleist T100S Iron Revealed - This new iron model is a reconfigured version of the T100 with stronger lofts for extra distance

Titleist T100S Iron Revealed

A new addition to the popular Titleist T-Series is the T100S iron, a two-degree-stronger-lofted version of the T100 for golfers that like the compact look and soft feel of a forged players’ iron but want more distance.

Rather than bending the current T100 iron stronger and sacrificing the feel and turf interaction, Titleist has redesigned each individual iron with stronger lofts (7-iron is 32°) for added distance while preserving the turf interaction of the pure forged shape and sole.

It features the same technology as the T100, like the dual cavity head construction, thinner, more responsive face and co-forged, dual-density tungsten weights. An average of 66 grams of tungsten placed in the heel and toe of the mid and long irons increase both stability and speed.

Golfers playing the T100s will look down on the same thin topline and minimal offset as the T100 and experience the same turf interaction thanks to the enhanced camber on the sole.

Progressive blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths deliver optimal CG positioning with preferred shaping through the set.

“While we’ve engineered T100S for distance, this still a precision product,” Marni Ines, Director of Titleist Irons Development, told GM.

“To be a great iron player you need to be in control of your distances and have the ability to work the ball when the shot calls for it. The design of T100S allows players to hit their number from even further away – with the tight dispersion and proper trajectory they need to hit it close.”

The stock shaft is the mid launch/low spin True Temper Project X LZ in steel that enhances ball speed and launch for maximum distance with the proper trajectory. Other options are available with no upcharge.

The T100s iron goes on sale March 27th with an RRP of £1,120 for a seven-piece set.