Titleist T400 Iron Revealed - This fast, hollow-headed iron promises maximum launch, distance and forgiveness for golfers that need the most help

Titleist T400 Iron Revealed

The new T400 becomes the longest and most forgiving iron in Titleist’s popular T-Series.

This is thanks to an advanced split sole design, super-thin face and a hollow head fortified by extreme amounts of high-density tungsten weighting.

A wide body shape, along with the Split Sole design, provides optimal turf interaction for cleaner strikes while up to 100g of tungsten in each head creates a low CG, working in combination with a super-thin forged SUP-10 L-Face Insert (5-7 irons) to produce explosive launch. As a result, the lofts are some of the strongest on the market, with the 7-iron coming in at 26°.

RELATED: Titleist T300 Iron review

The set is also progressive, with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths changing through the set to delivers optimal CG positioning and preferred shaping.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

T400 comes with premium lightweight graphite and steel aftermarket options to help moderate swing speed players maximize performance. The Mitsubishi Fubuki MV IR – MV stands for “Maxiumum Velocity” – produces higher ball speed through its ultra-lightweight iron-specific graphite design.

The steel True Temper AMT Red offers tour-proven ascending mass technology, with lighter long iron shafts for increased launch and speed and heavier short iron shafts for control.

“T400 is the super distance Titleist iron. This club is engineered to get the ball in the air and launch it as far as possible, even when the strike isn’t perfect,” Josh Talge, Vice President of Marketing, Titleist Golf Clubs.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“There are so many golfers, particularly players with moderate swing speeds, who can benefit from this technology. T400 gets the absolute most out of your swing while still providing the playability of a Titleist iron along with that look, sound and feel that dedicated players demand.”

The Titleist T400 irons go on sale March 27th with an RRP of £1,120 for a six-piece set in both steel and graphite.