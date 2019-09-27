Titleist TruFeel Ball Revealed - A faster core and improved cover aerodynamics are said to increase driver distance without affecting the soft feel or short-game control
Titleist TruFeel Ball Revealed
Replacing the popular Titleist DT TruSoft ball from two years ago in the low-compression, soft-feeling performance category is the brand new Titleist TruFeel ball.
Based on feedback from consumers, Titleist set out to increase driver distance with the new model while maintaining the soft feel and short game control golfers enjoyed as well as the quality, consistency and durability expected from a Titleist ball.
To do that, Titleist reformulated the core of the TruFeel ball by including more of the faster materials within it to increase ball speed with the driver while also keeping spin low to maximize distance.
The cover has also been redesigned to improve performance. It boasts the same number of dimples as seen on the DT TruSoft, but changes in the size, angles and composition of the dimples has lead to enhanced aerodynamics to assist further with increasing long game distance.
The new cover also provides a more consistent flight as well as soft feel and added control into and around the green.
The new sidestamp incorporated on the TruFeel ball has been the most popular custom option on the My Titleist customiser on the Titleist website since options debuted in February 2018. It is said to help with alignment on the greens and means golfers don’t need to draw a line on the ball before play.
“We know from our extensive player testing that golfers who gravitate toward the softest-feeling golf balls are also clearly focused on performance,” said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing.
“TruFeel strikes the perfect balance of extremely soft feel and all-around performance. Our engineers have advanced TruFeel’s low compression technology to add speed and distance in the long game while preserving the feel that golfers tell us they love and the playability on every shot.”
Every TruFeel golf ball is made at Titleist Ball Plant 2 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, to ensure the most consistent performance, quality and feel – from ball to ball and dozen to dozen.
The Titleist TruFeel ball is available from October 1st in both White and Optic Yellow, with a new Matte Red colour option coming in January 2020. The RRP is £23 per dozen.