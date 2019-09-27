Titleist TruFeel Ball Revealed - A faster core and improved cover aerodynamics are said to increase driver distance without affecting the soft feel or short-game control

Titleist TruFeel Ball Revealed

Replacing the popular Titleist DT TruSoft ball from two years ago in the low-compression, soft-feeling performance category is the brand new Titleist TruFeel ball.

Based on feedback from consumers, Titleist set out to increase driver distance with the new model while maintaining the soft feel and short game control golfers enjoyed as well as the quality, consistency and durability expected from a Titleist ball.

To do that, Titleist reformulated the core of the TruFeel ball by including more of the faster materials within it to increase ball speed with the driver while also keeping spin low to maximize distance.

The cover has also been redesigned to improve performance. It boasts the same number of dimples as seen on the DT TruSoft, but changes in the size, angles and composition of the dimples has lead to enhanced aerodynamics to assist further with increasing long game distance.

The new cover also provides a more consistent flight as well as soft feel and added control into and around the green.