Titleist has rolled out two new TS drivers this week ahead of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills

Titleist TS Drivers Spotted

Titleist has unveiled two new drivers ahead of this week’s US Open, and they’re not the 919 drivers we expected.

The company has begun its seeding process on Tour for its new TS drivers which are now on the USGA conforming list.

Tour Players including Justin Thomas and Jimmy Walker will be using them this week at Shinnecock Hills.

Titleist hasn’t released any information on the drivers or what technology features in them, but it has released some images, which we’ve included below.

It clearly shows the TS2 and TS3 heads – the TS2 looks to have limited adjustability whilst the TS3 appears to have the SureFit CG Technology, or something similar, which we saw in the 917 driver and fairway as well as the 818 hybrids.

The drivers will likely go through this Tour validation process, perhaps with further tweaks down the line for a release to the public later this year.

Titleist released this statement:

‘This week marks the start of Titleist’s rigorous tour seeding and validation process for the new TS drivers.

This is an exciting step in the development process for all Titleist equipment. Earning the validation of the game’s best players ensures that new products are faithful to the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance and quality excellence.

Earlier this month, Titleist Tour Reps and members of the Titleist Golf Club R&D team began fitting players into the new TS2 and TS3 models, optimising their performance and gathering their feedback and data.

Today, the new TS drivers will appear on the USGA Conforming List, giving players the option to put them in play for the first time this week at Shinnecock Hills.

This process will continue over the coming weeks and months across the worldwide professional tours. We will provide additional updates throughout the process at Titleist.co.uk’

Jimmy Walker posted this video of him testing a new Titleist TS driver yesterday:

The US Open gets underway this week at Shinnecock Hills. For all the latest US Open news check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social channels.