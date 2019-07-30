The new Titleist TS2 and TS3 hybrids share the speed-enhancing chassis of the TS drivers and fairways

Titleist TS Hybrids Launched

Considered scoring clubs rather than rescues, the new TS2 and TS3 hybrids replace the 818H1 and H2 models and benefit from the distance-enhancing Speed Chassis we saw on the TS woods family.

They join the U500 and U510 utility irons as scoring options to fill the gap between your fairway wood and longest iron.

The driver-like technology comprises a thinner titanium crown, a 16 per cent thinner face and 10 per cent higher MOI. This combination should increase ball speed and clubhead stability, resulting in consistently longer and straighter shots.

The larger, more forgiving TS2 hybrid is designed for players who prefer the look of a fairway wood and have more of a shallow, sweeping delivery into the ball. It should launch and spin higher than the more compact TS3 and features a SureFit Flatweight for adjustable swingweight.

The TS3 is built for those who hit down on their hybrid like an iron with more offset and a squarer toe.

The TS3 hybrid also offers shot-shape customisation through the adjustable Magnetic SureFit CG, a weight cartridge that slots in at the back of the clubhead.

Both models feature Titleist’s SureFit hosel with 16 independent one degree loft and lie settings to optimise ball flight as well as launch and spin.

The Titleist TS hybrids have an RRP of £255 with four aftermarket shafts available as standard, including the Kuro Kage Dual Core Black, the Tensei AV Series Blue, the Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black and the low launching EvenFlow White.

The TS2 comes in lofts 17°, 19°, 21°, 23°, 25° and 27° while the TS3 is offered in the same apart from the 27°. The 17° option comes in right-hand only. All go on sale from August 30th.