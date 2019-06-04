A lightweight, forgiving TS1 model has been added to the Titleist TS driver range for golfers that need maximum launch and spin

Titleist TS1 Driver Unveiled

Titleist has revealed the fourth model within the TS driver line-up, following on from the TS2, TS3 and more recently, the TS4.

The Titleist TS1 driver has been made lighter to maximise launch and distance for golfers with slow to moderate swing speeds, while maintaining the fitting capabilities of Titleist’s SureFit Hosel and a high MOI for stability and forgiveness.

The TS1 weighs just 275 grams thanks to an 8g lighter clubhead, a lighter shaft range and lighter grip.

The Fujikura Air Speeder and MCA Fubuki MV (Max Velocity) shafts weigh in at 40 and 45 grams respectively, delivering high launch and spin for maximum air time.

It has been combined with the extremely light 32-gram Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 Lite grip, which is 20 grams lighter than the standard model.

“There are so many golfers that can benefit from the performance of TS1,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing. “For seniors, women, juniors – really anyone who is the moderate swing speed player – TS1 is an absolute powerhouse.”

“With our four new TS models – TS1, TS2, TS3 and TS4 – we know that any golfer who walks into a fitting can find a Titleist driver that will max out their speed and performance,” Talge said.

The TS1 also has some extra draw bias built in compared with the TS2 but features many of the same design innovations, such as the ultra-thin titanium crown, refined Radial Variable Face Thickness and a streamlined, aerodynamic shape that reduces drag for added clubhead speed.

From June 28th, golfers in the UK & Ireland can try the TS1 by attending a Titleist Fitting Day, Trial event (including Titleist Thursdays) being held at locations nationwide, or by visiting an Authorised Titleist Fitting Centre.

With the addition of TS1, moderate speed golfers can now experience the ball speed and distance gains that have made Titleist TS the most played drivers on the PGA Tour, and TS3 the #1 driver model on the European Tour.



The Titleist TS1 driver goes on full on sale from July 26th with an RRP of £499 in lofts 9.5°, 10.5° and 12.5°.