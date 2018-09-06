Titleist TS2 and TS3 Drivers Revealed - Titleist has unveiled its new TS2 and TS3 drivers and fairway woods built to provide instant speed

Titleist TS2 and TS3 Drivers Revealed

Titleist has been teasing us for months about its new TS drivers and fairway woods but now we know the TS stands for Titleist Speed, a project the R&D team were challenged with to create drivers that were immediately faster than the 917 model.

The ball speed it hopes you experience on this simpler offering comes from the Speed Chassis, which comprises multiple technologies said to make it Titleist’s fastest ever driver.

The first is a more streamlined shape, specifically a more rounded section on the front of the crown that reduces aerodynamic drag by 20 per cent. The crown itself is the thinnest titanium crown used in the industry – Titleist opting for this instead of the less durable composite that also requires glue to bond it to the head.

The clubface has been made thinner, saving six grams, to provide consistently faster ball speeds from varying strike points. It’s so thin, Titleist couldn’t put scorelines on the face and instead had to laser etch the lines you see and because it’s so close to the limit, Titleist CT test every driver face before it leaves the factory. As is the norm with Titleist driver launches, there are two models to choose from.

Both are 460cc, but the TS2 has a larger footprint at address and offers slightly higher spin than the TS3, which is marginally more pear shaped and features the SureFit CG on the sole allowing golfers to really fine tune their ball flight and maximize distance via a wide array of cartridge designs.

Other changes include the TS drivers having slightly less bulge and roll on the face than 917, a different way of thinking to TaylorMade’s Twist Face on the M3 and M4 drivers on which this feature has been accentuated.

Cosmetically, Titleist has gone back to the black finish on the crown and the Fulcrum near the leading edge has flipped direction based on feedback that suggested it looked faster in this orientation.

There are four stock driver shaft offerings- the Project X Even Flow, Kuro Kage Black Dual Core 50, Tensei AV Series Blue 55 and the HZRDUS Smoke Black 60, all of which are lighter than what was offered in 917 and also longer at 45.5 inches.

Not to be outdone are the TS2 and TS3 fairways, which feature a 27 per cent thinner steel crown that allows the MOI to increase by 11 per cent. There’s also a taller ARC 3.0 behind the face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low.

Just like the drivers, the fairways come in TS2 and TS3. TS2 has a larger shape and fixed CG location while the TS3 has a more traditional shape as well as the adjustable SureFit CG. Both feature the SureFit hosel, which adjusts loft and lie angle independently.

The Titleist TS2 and TS3 drivers come in lofts 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5° and 11.5° (TS2 only) and have an RRP of £499. The TS2 and TS3 fairways come in lofts 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21° (TS2 only) and have an RRP of £299. All are on sale from Sept 28th.

