Offering ultra-low spin performance and a slightly smaller shape, the TS4 is the third model within the Titleist TS driver range to be launched

Titleist TS4 Driver Unveiled

Certainly not an April Fool, Titleist has today announced it is set to introduce the third version of its TS driver series in July.

The TS4 model is aimed at golfers seeking ultra-low spin performance with the speed and distance, differentiating itself from the TS2 and TS3 models that have been the most-played drivers on the PGA Tour this season.

The new TS4 will make its debut this week at the Valero Texas Open and shares many of the same technologies that made the TS2 and TS3 such an instant hit.

Most notably, this includes a Speed Chassis reduced down to 430cc, ultra thin titanium crown and the thinner, faster clubface.

The thinnest cast titanium crown (20% thinner than 917 drivers) in the game allows weight to be redistributed low and forward for reduced spin.

Every TS driver face undergoes a 100 per cent CT inspection to ensure speed performance is at the maximum allowable limit.

The aerodynamic design of TS4 – featuring a 430cc classic, pear shape – reduces drag, allowing golfers to swing faster for increased club head speed and more distance.

Finally, the low and forward CG position (5mm forward vs. TS2) – highlighted by the placement of the SureFit Flat Weight– produces ultra-low spin for a piercing ball flight that is straighter and more consistent.

“While we know most golfers find their best fit in a TS2 or TS3 driver, there is a percentage of players out there with distinct performance needs, such as aggressive spin reduction,” said Josh Talge, Vice President of Marketing, Titleist Golf Clubs. “TS4 is the ultra low-spin that still produces exceptional ball speed. If you want to hit it longer but are having trouble controlling spin off the tee, TS4 was made for you.”

Golfers can choose from the same four aftermarket shaft models as TS2 and TS3 – Even Flow T1100 White 65 (Low launch and spin), HZRDUS Smoke Black 60 (Low/mid launch and spin), TENSEI AV Series Blue 55 (Mid launch and spin) and KURO KAGE Black Dual Core 50 (High launch and moderate spin) as week some other custom shaft choices.

Available from Authorised Titleist Retailers from July 27th, the TS4 driver comes in 8.5°, 9.5° and 10.5° lofts (LH 9.5° only) and will have the same £499 RRP. Golfers can experience TS4 at fittings from June 20th.