The new drivers were spotted recently at the Safeway Open and Portugal Masters and have caused quite the stir.

Titleist TSi Drivers Spotted

With the PGA Tour and European Tour about to host the Safeway Open and Portugal Masters respectively, the world of golf was introduced at both events to some new gear in what looks to be the Titleist TSi drivers and fairway woods.

“Over the next few days, Titleist Tour Representatives on site at both the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, and the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Algarve, Portugal, will be working with players on the range, fitting them into the new TSi driver models,” Titleist said in a press release.

We are yet to confirm exactly what the ‘i’ in the name means in the new clubs but there are some clear design differences compared to the current TS drivers.

It appears the TSi2 will be the model that prioritises forgiveness and high MOI, just like the TS2, with a fixed rear weight.

We expect the TSi3 will be the lower launching and spinning model with additional adjustability. However that adjustability looks to be taking a different form from the TS3 as the SureFit CG weight bar appears to have been replaced by an adjustable weight track at the rear of the crown with five weight positions – T2, T1, N, H1 and H2.

Both models appear to have retained the SureFit hosel technology in some shape or form.

Additionally, there is something called “ATI” printed on the driver faces, so it will be interesting to find out the design characteristics of this and all the other new innovations.

Both models are very striking to look at because of the glossy finish, new sole designs, new graphics on the face and there is also a new alignment aid on the crown which takes the form of the word ‘TSi’ replacing the customary Titleist triangle design.

Ian Poulter also shared images on his Instgram story, including one of the new TSi2 fairway wood.

It shows an ARC channel behind the face, which has previously stood for Active Recoil Channel, and has a lighter finish on the sole.

We expect many Titleist players to start putting these clubs in the bag in the coming weeks, we will of course update you with any information on these clubs as soon as we receive it.

