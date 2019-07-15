Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons Revealed - These two new cutting-edge utility irons provide different looks and ball flights depending on your preference
Ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Portrush, Titleist has officially unveiled two new utility iron models that provide different ball flights to suit varying playing styles and abilities.
The new U500 and U510 are designed to expand a player’s shot options at the top end of the bag, producing more distance than a standard long iron and less spin than a hybrid.
Both combine an ultra-thin, forged L-face with large amounts of high-density tungsten to deliver higher launch and faster ball speeds and distance with forgiveness.
The more compact U500 is the player’s utility iron designed for shot making. This versatile option features 98g of tungsten on average that produces a low CG for increased launch with trajectory control, and a high MOI for stability through the shot.
It comes in 2-iron, (17°), 3-iron (20°) and 4-iron (23°) and has already seen success on tour in the hands of Bernd Wiesberger at the Scottish Open.
The U510 provides hybrid-like performance in a forgiving, muscular iron shape. The high-launching, easier-playing utility offers a larger, wide-sole design for consistent performance.
It creates such a powerful combination of distance, launch and forgiveness that Titleist were able to create a 16-degree 1-iron that is playable from both the tee and turf.
It also features Titleist thinnest ever utility iron face and 95g of High Density Tungsten Weighting to increase launch, control and stability on off-centre hits.
It comes in 1-iron (16°), 2-iron (18°), 3-iron (20°) and 4-iron (22°) with a slightly lighter stock Project X HZRDUS Smoke shaft to assist with launch.
“There are a lot of golfers out there who don’t want to play a hybrid, but still want to be able to launch it higher and farther, shape shots and land it close to the hole,” Josh Talge, Vice President Titleist Golf Clubs, told GM.
“Everything that went into U500 and U510 was geared towards giving these golfers the performance, look and feel they’ve always hoped for in a long iron, and maybe didn’t think was possible.”
The new U500 and U510 irons have already made an impact on both the European and PGA Tours. Since launching, they have made it into the bags of Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter and Bernd Wiesberger. Notably, U-Series Irons have become the #1 played Utility Iron on both the European and PGA Tours.
Titleist U-Series U500 and U510 Utility Irons will be available from August 30th with an RRP of £245 per club. Every stock hybrid and iron shaft (steel and graphite) in the Titleist matrix – including the shafts soon to be offered on the new Titleist TS hybrids and T-Series irons – is also available for custom order at no upcharge.