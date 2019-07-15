Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons Revealed

Ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Portrush, Titleist has officially unveiled two new utility iron models that provide different ball flights to suit varying playing styles and abilities.

The new U500 and U510 are designed to expand a player’s shot options at the top end of the bag, producing more distance than a standard long iron and less spin than a hybrid.

Both combine an ultra-thin, forged L-face with large amounts of high-density tungsten to deliver higher launch and faster ball speeds and distance with forgiveness.

The more compact U500 is the player’s utility iron designed for shot making. This versatile option features 98g of tungsten on average that produces a low CG for increased launch with trajectory control, and a high MOI for stability through the shot.