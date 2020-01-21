Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge Revealed - a dramatic reallocation of weight means the Vokey SM8 wedges want to square up naturally for more accurate wedge shots

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge Revealed

Titleist says the SM8 is the most accurate and forgiving Vokey wedge to date. This is thanks to a forward shift of the CG to a position that actually hovers in front of the wedge face.

This boosts MOI (up to a 7 per cent increase in the higher lofts) producing a more solid feel, improved ball flight and a club face that wants to square up at impact for more consistent results. This has been achieved by lengthening the hosels and counterbalancing that weight with high-density tungsten low in the toe.

The progressive CG system aligned with the impact position from SM7 continues – lower in the low lofts, higher in the high lofts – for better trajectory and distance control.

SM8’s patented Spin Milled grooves are meticulously engineered and cut to the edge to maximize spin and shot control. Micro-grooves are individually cut in between grooves, which maximize spin on partial shots, while a proprietary heat treatment increases durability.

Golfers can choose from six Tour-proven sole grinds – F, S, M, K, L and D –to be precisely fit for their swing type, shot making style and course conditions as well as four finishes – Tour Chrome, Brushed Steel and Jet Black, plus the tour-preferred Raw finish (custom order only).

“The first time I had guys hit SM8 was on the range at Riviera. I always listen to the sound they’re making at impact, and it was phenomenal. ‘Solid but soft’ was how they described it. They loved it.” Bob Vokey told GM.

“They also talked a lot about the flight. It’s in a better window, it’s more consistent, and they have more control of it. Overall, guys just kept telling me how easy it was to hit every type of shot they wanted to hit.”

The Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges go on sale March 6th with an RRP of £160 per wedge.