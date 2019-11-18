Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedges Spotted - We've got a sneak peak of the new Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges that are being seeded on the PGA Tour this week

At the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic this week, the new Vokey Design SM8 wedges will be made available to tour players for the first time and images of them have been made available.

It marks the start of Titleist’s tour seeding and validation process for the next generation Vokey Design models – the most played wedges on tour since 2004.

It is hard to tell from the image what Titleist has done to change and improve it’s wedge design, although the thicker section high on the face of the lob wedge on SM7, which created a higher CG for a stronger ball flight, looks to have been removed for a cleaner, straight-back look.

There are also some minor cosmetic changes elsewhere on the head, including a shiny chrome section.

It was January 2018 when Titleist unveiled the SM7 wedges, promising improved feel, longer-lasting spin and a wider array of loft and grind options to fit every type of player.

The Titleist wedge team, including master craftsman Bob Vokey and Vokey Tour Rep Aaron Dill, will be on site at Sea Island Golf Club, working alongside Titleist’s Tour Reps, introducing players to the new SM8’s and fitting them into the best bounce and grind setups for their game.

The tour debut of the Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges follows months of iteration and testing, including the trial of early unmarked prototypes during practice rounds on the PGA Tour. Players supposedly commented on improved flight and feel, and overall better results.

It is this time of year that manufacturers begin to introduce its 2020 product lines to their tour staff, hoping to get them familiar with it before fully committing to putting it in play for the next season.

Be sure to follow Golf Monthly across social media for all the latest gear news and reviews.