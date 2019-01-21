Titleist have just released a new slate blue finish to their wedges.

Titleist Vokey Wedges Available In New Slate Blue Finish

Titleist have just announced that a new slate blue finish is available on their flagship wedges, the Vokey SM7‘s.

The design is applied in a similar fashion to a PVD finish, but instead this incredibly time-intensive process is done with a unique material which produces a rich, blue colour.

Whilst they look fantastic, the finish is also going to help performance too because it allows the wedges to be extremely durable.

