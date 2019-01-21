Titleist have just released a new slate blue finish to their wedges.
Titleist Vokey Wedges Available In New Slate Blue Finish
Titleist have just announced that a new slate blue finish is available on their flagship wedges, the Vokey SM7‘s.
The design is applied in a similar fashion to a PVD finish, but instead this incredibly time-intensive process is done with a unique material which produces a rich, blue colour.
Whilst they look fantastic, the finish is also going to help performance too because it allows the wedges to be extremely durable.
Legendary wedge designer Bob Vokey said; “Very often wedge finishes can be beautiful, but they won’t last. At the same time, the most durable finishes often aren’t stunning. Slate Blue combines the two. Not only will golfers love their wedge when they see it in the shop, the finish will last through the course of normal play.”
Like every other wedge finish for the Vokey SM7, the new slate blue finish is available in all 23 options in relation to loft, bounce, and grind. They will be available from the 31st of January from all trusted retailers for £199
You can also still get customisations for your wedges whether it be stampings, shaft, and grips, all of which can be done for an additional fee.
