Titleist sweep the board at the PGA Tour's first full-field event of 2019. By Lewis Blain
Titleist’s Amazing Achievement At The Sony Open
The Sony Open is the first full-field event on the PGA Tour this season with 144 players teeing off in Hawaii, and equipment manufacturer Titleist is the overwhelming choice across the board at this week’s tournament.
Titleist is the top choice of brand for every major golf club category at the event – golf balls, drivers, fairways, hybrids, irons and wedges. This has happened for the first time since the 2001 USPGA Championship.
A number of top Tour players including world number four Justin Thomas, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and the 2018 Players champion Webb Simpson all use an array of Titleist clubs and balls.
The majority of manufacturers have released new clubs in recent weeks, in particular drivers. Though, there are still 45 Titleist drivers in play this week which is 9% more than the nearest competitor.
The last time Titleist achieved such a feat was back at the 2001 PGA where 51 of 150 competitors had their driver in the bag – including runner-up Phil Mickelson.
Titleist’s Pro V1 and Pro V1x ball range is the most popular on Tour and it is no different in Hawaii this week as 76% of the field have the ball in play (that’s over 100 of the 144-man field.)
DRIVERS:
TITLEIST: 45 (31%)
Nearest Competitor: 32 (22%)
FAIRWAY METALS:
TITLEIST: 48 (27%)
Nearest Competitor: 43 (24%)
HYBRIDS:
TITLEIST: 25 (34%)
Nearest Competitor: 17 (23%)
IRONS:
TITLEIST: 41 (29%)
Nearest Competitor: 26 (19%)
WEDGES:
TITLEIST: 213 (53%)
Nearest Competitor: 62 (16%)
PUTTERS:
TITLEIST: 55 (38%)
Nearest Competitor: 49 (34%)
