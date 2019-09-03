Winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, we take a look inside the bag of Englishman Tom Lewis.

Tom Lewis What’s In The Bag?

Englishman Tom Lewis managed to secure his PGA Tour card for next season thanks to a first-place finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.

He had been playing on the European Tour this season but after two subpar showing in the Czech Republic and Sweden, Lewis decided to give the event a shot which turned out to be a great call.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he used to pull off the five stroke victory.

Lewis has a full bag of Callaway equipment in the bag at the moment starting with their Rogue model in both his driver and fairway wood.

Then, instead of another fairway Lewis carried two Callaway UT X Forged utility irons that act as his two and three iron. His four and five-irons are Callaway X Forged and then he has the Apex MB’s filling out the rest of his irons to the pitching wedge.

Because of the number of irons he carries, he only has room in the bag for two Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges which have 52 and 56 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is an Odyssey O-Works No.7.