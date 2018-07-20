We take a look at the equipment used by Tommy Fleetwood at The Open
Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?
Tommy Fleetwood is one of the game’s finest ball strikers and is in a great position at Carnoustie heading into the final two rounds of The Open.
Let’s take a look at the equipment he uses…
After a long time using a full bag of Nike gear, even after the company stopped making clubs in August 2016, Fleetwood has changed it up a bit.
The Southport man has no equipment contract, barring a Titleist ball deal, so has the freedom to use what he chooses.
He was using the Titleist 917 driver towards the back end of last year but won in Abu Dhabi using the new TaylorMade M3 and has been using it ever since.
The Englishman is ninth in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Off The Tee statistic, 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee so far.
He still has Nike clubs in the bag including Vapor Fly fairway woods although he appears to have taken one out for his new 2 iron.
As well as those, he also carries a Nike VR Forged 4 iron and VR Pro blades from 5-9 iron.
He has, this week, added in TaylorMade’s new GAPR LO utility iron – read more on that here.
Fleetwood is one of the best iron players in the game and found a ridiculous 87.5% of Greens in Regulation at Abu Dhabi Golf Club during his Abu Dhabi Championship victory this year.
Fleetwood currently has the Mack Daddy Forged wedges in the bag, although he has been pictured with a Cleveland wedge in the bag.
He putts with the Odyssey #3 White Hot Pro putter and uses with the Titleist Pro V1x ball.
Due to his lack of equipment contract, Fleetwood needed to get an umbrella during the second round at Carnoustie so opted for an Open branded one.
Tommy Fleetwood What’s in the bag?
Driver: TaylorMade M3 8.5°
Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Fly
2 iron utility: TaylorMade GAPR LO
4 iron: Nike VR Forged
Irons (5-9): Nike VR Pro
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°
Putter: Odyssey #3 White Hot Pro
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
