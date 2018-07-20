We take a look at the equipment used by Tommy Fleetwood at The Open

Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the game’s finest ball strikers and is in a great position at Carnoustie heading into the final two rounds of The Open.

Let’s take a look at the equipment he uses…

After a long time using a full bag of Nike gear, even after the company stopped making clubs in August 2016, Fleetwood has changed it up a bit.

The Southport man has no equipment contract, barring a Titleist ball deal, so has the freedom to use what he chooses.

He was using the Titleist 917 driver towards the back end of last year but won in Abu Dhabi using the new TaylorMade M3 and has been using it ever since.

The Englishman is ninth in the PGA Tour’s Strokes Gained: Off The Tee statistic, 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green and has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee so far.

He still has Nike clubs in the bag including Vapor Fly fairway woods although he appears to have taken one out for his new 2 iron.

