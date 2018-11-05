What clubs does big-hitting Tony Finau use? We take a look...

Tony Finau What’s In The Bag?

Tony Finau has had a sublime 2018 so far, getting to his highest world ranking ever at 15, playing in his first Ryder Cup, and narrowly missed out on the FedEx Cup despite not winning a tournament this year. His consistency has been unmatched as he collected 11 top-10 finishes so far.

The American is one of the Tour’s longest hitters, averaging 316 yards last season which had him 3rd in driving distance.

Other stats he ranks highly in include Greens in Regulation which he is 12th with 71%, SG: Total which he is ninth in and Scoring Average which he is 10th.

The 29-year-old was a Nike staffer up until the company announced that they would no longer make golf equipment in August 2016, and was a free agent up until January of this year where he signed with Ping.

At the time of signing with Ping, Finau had some of their clubs in the bag already.

“I’ve played their equipment for the last year and have gotten to know their tour reps and the engineering team in Phoenix very well in the process,” he said.

He signed an 11-club deal.

Finau currently has 11 Ping clubs in the bag, featuring the G400 Max driver, G400 fairway wood, an i500 3 iron, iBlade irons and a Glide 2.0 Stealth gap wedge.

His other wedges are Titleist Vokey SM7 and his putter is a Piretti Elite.

All of his clubs, barring the putter, are fitted with Lamkin UTX mid-size grips.

Whilst he had no ball deal, his reported model of choice is the Titleist Pro V1.