Golfers can now tee it up on the famous Old Course at the Home of Golf in Toptracer's virtual golf mode

Toptracer Adds St Andrews Old Course To Virtual Golf

Golfers can now play at the Home of Golf after Toptracer added the historic Open Championship venue to its portfolio of virtual courses.

Toptracer recently celebrated its 50th UK installation with Forthview Golf Range in Falkirk after its first instal at World of Golf, New Malden in 2012.

The technology allows golfers of all abilities the chance to play different courses and different games like longest drive and nearest the pin.

The Virtual Golf feature is a great way for beginners to play a single hole, the front 9, back 9, or all 18 holes in a fun environment.

It is the same shot-tracing tech seen on TV screens around the world on the PGA and European Tours.

It measures golfers’ shot distance, ball speed, launch angle and height.

St Andrews’ Old Course joins the portfolio that includes 2019 US Open venue Pebble Beach as well as European Tour venue Bro Hoff Slott in Sweden.

In addition, the 11th hole at the Old Course at St Andrews will be the new marquee hole in the ‘Closest to Pin’ mode.

“The addition of the Old Course at St Andrews offers Toptracer Range owners a great opportunity to provide guests with the challenge of playing what is arguably the world’s most iconic golf course,” says Paul Williams, General Manager Europe at Toptracer.

“We are committed to growing the game and with that comes making traditional golf accessible, so that casual or competitive golfers alike can experience the rich history of the original links style course at any of the hitting bays at Toptracer Range locations.”

“We are hugely proud of what the Old Course represents and symbolises to golfers around the world,” says Danny Campbell, Commercial Director St Andrews Links.

“We are committed to harnessing the passion for this iconic place to engage with new audiences and grow the game. Making the Old Course available at Toptracer Ranges will ensure the Home of Golf is accessible to a new generation of golfers; providing a fun, engaging and tech-driven experience that appeals to seasoned players, friends, family, and first-time golfers alike.”

