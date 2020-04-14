Skechers has revealed its comprehensive golf shoe range for 2020, headlined by the Torque Twist with its twist dial closure system

Torque Twist headlines Skechers 2020 Shoe Range

Skechers continues to make significant strides in the golf shoe market despite its modest tour presence and hopes its 2020 range can continue the momentum built up in a short space of time. Immediate comfort out of the box remains the shoes’ top selling point, while lightweight performance and even more choice widens the appeal even further this year.

Joining the Existing Pro V.4 in the cleated options for 2020 is the new Torque Twist (above, £99), a sporty, lightweight shoe that boasts a new twist-dial closure system combined with high-rebound insoles and replaceable Softspikes.

The uppers feature a unique synthetic rain jacket construction of molded panels that provide complete waterproof protection.

Also sure to be a big hit is the Go Golf Elite V.4 (above, £99). This spikeless shoe has combined all the popular elements of its predecessors in a brand new waterproof leather upper and the all-new GripFlex spikeless traction outsole.

Comfort comes from the Ultra Flight cushioned midsole and the new Goga Max comfort insole while the Gripflex TPU outsole provides grip. It also comes in a Prestige version, which offers a roomier fit thanks to mesh sections on the upper.

The new Max Fairway 2 (above, £79) is an ideal lightweight summer golf shoe but is suitable for year-round play thanks to the waterproof synthetic leather/knitted uppers and a spikeless durable TPU outsole for high levels of grip.

Then there is the slip-on Max Rover (above, £89), which features a stretch material around the ankles that enables golfers to take them on and off without having to do up or untie the laces. The uppers are made from a combination of leather and breathable knit material that features a water-repellent coating and heathered finish.

Also remaining in the range from 2019 is the Mojo series and the Drive 4 – there are 12 shoes to choose from in the men’s and women’s line as well as two new junior options. So whatever your preference in style, features or lacing options, Skechers will once again have you covered this season.