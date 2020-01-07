Tour Gear Round Up: 2020

With the PGA Tour season in full swing and the start of 2020 and a new decade taking place, there has been a mountain of gear news out on Tour to get our teeth into.

Eddie Pepperell

English professional golfer Pepperell has changed his equipment manufacturer, going from Mizuno to Ping.

TaylorMade SiM

TaylorMade introduced its new club line-up for 2020, the SiM range. The woods have already found a way into several Tour players bags, for example Dustin Johnson has put a SiM Max driver, fairway and hybrid in the bag. Jon Rahm has put the SiM in his bag as has Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa.

Jon Rahm

Rahm was spotted using TaylorMade SiM woods as well as new shoes by adidas.

Patrick Reed

2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed has some new irons in the bag which have an interesting story. When they first appeared in his bag, Reed couldn’t say who made the irons but the PGA Tour discovered that the company behind them is called Grindworks, and it is headed up by Japanese forging experts Kiyonari Niimi and Kenji Kobiyashi.

Chez Reavie

American Reavie has signed with PXG.