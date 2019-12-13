Golf Monthly's weekly look at the equipment being used out on Tour.

Tour Gear Round Up: Presidents Cup 2019

With the event in full swing we have spotted a variety of new clubs and prototypes in the bags of the worlds best golfers of late. Many of these top players have made equipment changes now to test out new products as well as putting them in the bag to get used to them before next years heavy season of big tournaments.

Xander Schauffele

The young American had a couple of equipment changes in his bag for the Presidents Cup including what appears to be a new driver. At the Hero World Challenge he also decided to put a Mizuno HMB iron in the bag too.

Titleist

Several Titleist players have put the new Titleist wedges in the bag including Presidents Cup competitors Adam Scott, Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith.

Rickie Fowler

The American was seen using a new set of Cobra RF Prototypes and the new Cobra Speedzone driver. The irons in particular caused quite the stir online with other pros like Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood all commented on how crazy they look to hit.

FootJoy

Kevin Kisner was spotted wearing new FootJoy shoes at the Hero World Challenge event.

Patrick Reed

The American had a new set of irons in the bag as you can see below.

Justin Rose

Englishman Rose was spotted using a new driver and set of blades at the Hero World Challenge

