Tour Gear Round Up: 2019 January Transfer Window

Welcome to Tour Gear Round Up, Golf Monthly’s weekly look at the equipment being played out on Tour.

This week starts with a bang at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, where a number of the world’s elite players are beginning the year with new equipment.

However, the biggest gear story of 2019 so far relates to someone not in Hawaii – Justin Rose and his move to Honma.

The world number two has signed a multi-year deal with the Japanese brand to play 10 clubs.

It currently looks like he has a Honma driver, irons and wedges in play.

Rose tweeted images of his new ‘Rose Proto’ irons and wedges:

He will likely continue using TaylorMade fairway woods, putter and ball.

Another huge possible move could be from one of last year’s Major winners – Francesco Molinari.

Of all of 2018’s Major champions, none had a full bag contract, however that could be changing after the Italian was spotted with some new clubs.

Molinari had a full bag of TaylorMade clubs last year along with a Bettinardi putter, whom he had a deal with, but he appears to be changing to Callaway for 2019.

The 36-year-old was pictured using Callaway’s Apex irons and an Odyssey Toulon Design putter ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Will he sign a contract or will he remain a free agent? Only time will tell.

In Hawaii, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was seen with a new TaylorMade driver and a TaylorMade Spider putter.

These are changes from his M3 driver used last year and his TP Copper Black Soto.

Dustin Johnson has also switched to one of TaylorMade’s new drivers and it may well be the M5 according to his cap.

One well known player without a full-bag equipment deal is Paul Casey and he looks to be following Justin Rose in using Honma gear.

Casey may not be signing with the company, but as a free agent he can use whatever he chooses (barring TaylorMade woods).

The Englishman was pictured with Honma irons at the Tournament of Champions, a change to the Mizuno MP5s he had last year.

Kevin Na has signed with Callaway ahead of the 2019 season having been without an equipment sponsor last year.

Another player on the move is Gary Woodland who appears to have signed with Wilson.

Woodland was pictured with a set of Wilson Staff blades towards the end of 2018.