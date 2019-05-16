Also Rickie, along with Bryson DeChambeau will also use limited edition Camo bags which you can pick up today.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth has also recently announced his scripting for the week plays at Augusta National.

Shirts

Shoes

Bryson DeChambeau

Shirts

Trousers

Caps

Shoes

Tiger’s irons revealed

Tiger Woods’ P-7TW irons have been revealed and will be available to buy from 1st May for £1,899.

They have been designed by Tiger and TaylorMade and are currently being used out on tour by the 14-time Major winner himself and Tommy Fleetwood.

Full details: TaylorMade P7TW irons revealed

Phil Mickelson’s ball revealed

Earlier this year, Callaway revealed the ERC Soft ball featuring Triple Track alignment and Phil Mickelson put that technology into his Chrome Soft X.

Now that ball has been revealed to the public and from 19th April they’ll be available to buy.

Full details: Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track ball revealed

Justin Rose

The World Number One has his long time caddie Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher back on the bag this week and it’s a new bag to carry

Rose now has a blacked-out Honma bag for the Masters.

Justin Thomas

The World Number Five revealed his Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges for Masters week.

Thomas revealed that he gave Titleist’s Aaron Dill free reign on his wedges, telling him that he “wanted to do a Bob Vokey tribute with his signature and the rest was up to him..”

He has one stamped with ‘Brooks Koepka’s Money’ and another ‘I love Pimento Cheese’.

Rickie Fowler

The American has made a subtle change to his bag recently. He used to play the the KBS Tour C-Taper S+ 125 but has switched to True Temper’s Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400.

Jimmy Walker

Walker has been spotted with a couple of new bits of gear before the first Major of the year. First he has been seen testing Titleist’s new TS4 driver although we are yet to confirm if he has the intention of putting it into play.

He also has a new flagstick in the TaylorMade Spider X putter.

Shugo Imahira

The Japanese star received an invitation into the tournament and is a Yamaha staff player.

He has a Yamaha Golf driver, Callaway 3 wood, Titleist hybrid, Yamaha irons, Titleist and Yamaha wedges and a Odyssey putter.

Related: Shugo Imahira What’s in the bag?

TaylorMade Masters bags

In each and every Major we see special golf bags and these are the TaylorMade ones we’ll be seeing this week…

Cobra Masters bags

And here are the Cobra ones…

Ian Poulter’s FootJoy Gear

Gary Player

The nine-time Major champion has signed with PXG.

Post WGC-Match Play Championship

Kevin Kisner won the Matchplay 3&2 over Matt Kuchar a year after losing to Bubba Watson comprehensively.

Check out what is in his bag.

TaylorMade Tour Truck

A new double-decker TaylorMade Tour Truck has been unveiled this week and will make its debut at the Masters.

It reportedly cost $1.6m to build and was inspired by Fomula 1

It weighs 22 tonnes and is 42ft in length.

The truck carries a whopping 1,200 golf balls and over 700 TaylorMade clubheads.

“With our new truck the company has made a definitive statement that serves as yet another example of our ongoing commitment and dedication to the best players in the world,” says Keith Sbarbaro, TaylorMade’s vice president of Tour Operations.

“It’s a place they can not only come to have their equipment built, but a place they can come hang out and truly feel like part of the TaylorMade family.”

TaylorMade Spider putters

Above: The putters made for Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama

TaylorMade has also unveiled a number of prototype Spider X putters this week in Texas for some of the world’s best.

Below: Justin Rose’s putters

Putters have been made for a bunch of non-staffed players including Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau.

Will they be used? We’ll find out.

Patrick Reed

The Masters Champion has been using Titleist irons for a few weeks now.

He has the MB blades and CB muscle backs in the longer irons.

Bubba Watson

This week’s defending champion Bubba Watson is still putting the yellow Pro V1x in play.

Post-Valspar Championship, Maybank Championship

Paul Casey

Paul Casey won the Valspar Championship – see his ‘What’s in the bag?’ here

Scott Hend

Scott Hend won the Maybank Championship – see his ‘What’s in the bag?’ here

Luke Donald

The former World Number One had a very decent finish at the Valspar Championship to climb almost 400 spots in the world.

Donald is using Mizuno’s new ST190G driver, which is a big deal for Mizuno as Donald has mainly played TaylorMade drivers throughout his career.

It also looks like he has a Titleist hybrid too.

His irons are the Mizuno MP18 blades and he is putting with a centre-shafted Odyssey #7 fang putter.

Padraig Harrington

The Ryder Cup captain currently has TaylorMade’s 2017 M2 driver in the bag.

Oliver Fisher

Mr 59 used a Titleist 917 driver during that special round but currently is currently using the TaylorMade M6.

Players Championship

This week we have Justin Rose on our podcast and he explains, amongst other things, why he joined Honma. Listen below:

Post-Arnold Palmer Invitational, pre-Players Championship

Rory McIlroy

The four-time Major winner has a special pair of shoes for this week’s Players Championship, with a gold sole and gold Nike swoosh.

They feature the tournament’s logo and commemorate the new Players Championship trophy.

10 pairs will be available to the public to buy each day from Thursday to Sunday on-site at the event for $200 each.

Related: Rory Mcilroy What’s in the bag?

Golf Monthly Instruction

Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman is still a free agent and has put in Ping’s G410 fairway wood recently.

It’s a 3 wood so it has replaced his Titleist and means that he is still carrying his Nike Vapor Fly 5 wood.

He also added in a Srixon 4 iron.

Related: Tommy Fleetwood What’s in the bag?

TaylorMade bags

TaylorMade players will have yellow bags this week to support the PGA Tour and Jack Nicklaus’ charity efforts in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, with all the bags being signed and auctioned off for charity.

Patrick Reed

The Masters champion put a Srixon Z-Star ball in play last week having won his Green Jacket with a Titleist ball.

Like Fleetwood, Reed is still a free agent – check out his current equipment setup here.

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Englishman finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and has an interesting setup with some older clubs.

He has the 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver, a Titleist 917 3 wood, a Ping G400 5 wood, a Ping i25 3 iron, Ping i210 irons, Titleist SM6 and SM5 wedges and a Bettinardi putter.

Justin Rose

The former World No.1 and Honma ambassador has a 10 iron in the bag.

This is no massive surprise, as Hideto Tanihara, also a Honma staffer, used a 10 iron last year too.

March – Arnold Palmer Invitational and Qatar Masters

Francesco Molinari

The Italian is no longer an equipment free contracter after signing with Callaway for 2019.

The Open champion already has 14 Callaway clubs and ball in the bag – check out his full setup here.

Molinari has the Apex MB irons made in Japan and there are only three sets in the world.

WATCH: Francesco Molinari What’s in the bag?

He has the Epic Flash woods, Apex MB irons, Mack Daddy 4 wedges, a Toulon blade putter and Chrome Soft X ball.

Related: Francesco Molinari What’s in the bag?

Paul Casey

The Englishman showed off his new blacked-out Scotty Cameron bladed putter on his Instagram page.

A reminder that Casey was testing these Honma irons earlier in the year…

However, he still has the Mizuno MP5 irons in the bag..for now.

He has been using a Honma driving iron this year though, check out an earlier Tour Gear Round Up below for more details.

Brandon Stone

Just like last with with Andrew Landry, we have spotted another Ping G30 driver out on Tour, this time in the hands of three-time European Tour winner Brandon Stone.

The South African looks to have the LST version (Low Spin Technology), having previously used the G400 Max.

Rickie Fowler/Puma/Cobra

Fowler will be wearing some special gear this week to commemorate the life of Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill.

Adam Scott

Last week we showed you Adam Scott’s unique putter and another interesting aspect of his bag is his irons.

That’s because the Aussie is still using Titleist 680MB bladed irons that were released in 2003.

Keith Mitchell/Mizuno

Keith Mitchell won the Honda Classic in what was a momentous occasion for Mizuno.

That’s because he was using their ST190 driver, the first time a Mizuno driver had won on Tour for some time.

Related: Keith Mitchell What’s in the bag?

As well as that, 15 players used Mizuno irons during the final round with just five of those players contracted.

Four players using Mizuno irons held the lead at one point, with Keith Mitchell, Brooks Koepka, Lucas Glover and VJ Singh – all of whom finished inside the top six.