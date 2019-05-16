Golf Monthly's weekly look at the equipment being used out on Tour
Saudi International, Waste Management Phoenix Open
Paul Casey
The Englishman showed off some Honma clubs that he was testing, including drivers and irons.
Casey also posted an image of some Honma irons with ‘PC’ on a few weeks back so perhaps he is now ready to bring them out on Tour.
Bubba Watson
The two-time Masters champion has switched to Titleist’s new yellow Pro V1x at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
He was also spotted with new equipment including a putter with a long grip in which he uses in a similar way to Matt Kuchar.
He also has been testing the new G410 Plus driver and has a new G410 LST fairway wood.
Bubba appears to have gone back to his old Ping S55 irons after briefly putting in the Blueprint blades.
Hideki Matsuyama
Matsuyama recently put Callaway’s Epic Flash driver in play and we have spotted him with a new Ping G410 hybrid.
Dubai Desert Classic, Farmers Insurance Open
Justin Rose
Rose won his first title as a Honma ambassador – check out his full ‘What’s in the bag?’ here.
Tiger Woods
The 14-time Major winner returns this week and has a new set of irons for 2019.
Woods has upgraded his previous TW-Phase 1 TaylorMade prototypes to new P-7TW prototypes similar to the ones Tommy Fleetwood is using.
Tiger also has a new driver and 3 wood in the form of the TaylorMade M5.
Rory McIlroy and Jason Day
Ryan Lauder from TaylorMade shared images of the setups of Rory McIlroy and Jason Day on Twitter.
Check out McIlroy’s bag below:
Defending Farmers Insurance Open Jason Day has the new P760 irons in the bag as well as three Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges, the M6 driver and fairway wood:
Rickie Fowler
The four-time PGA Tour winner and two-time European Tour winner has signed a multi-year ball and glove deal with TaylorMade.
Previously a Titleist ball player, this year will be the first time since his junior days that he has put another ball into play.
Fowler apparently reached out to TaylorMade late last year. He used the TP5x during the Ryder Cup whilst playing with Dustin Johnson.
“A lot of the best players in the world are playing pretty damned well with them. It’s no joke,” he said.
He will have the number 15 on his TP5x with an orange dot and also wear the TaylorMade Tour Preferred premium glove.
Jordan Smith
The Englishman signed with Adidas last week and he has now confirmed that he has signed with Callaway.
He posted an image of his current setup on his Instagram page, which features the new Epic Flash Sub Zero driver.
Sony Open, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Shane Lowry
The Irishman won his fourth European Tour title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Lowry has the new Callaway Epic Flash driver as well as Srixon 7585 and Z785 irons plus Cleveland RTX-4 wedges.
He also has an Odyssey 2-ball putter.
See his full What’s in the bag? here.
Marc Leishman
The Aussie shared his setup for 2019 which includes the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and Callaway’s Apex Pro irons.
Tommy Fleetwood
Fleetwood returns to defend his 2017 and 2018 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week and he has new irons!
The Ryder Cup star has taken his Nike irons out of the bag and has been pictured with a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons.
He has also put the new TaylorMade M6 driver in play too.
He still has his Callaway wedges so perhaps he isn’t signing with anyone just yet.
Paul Casey
The Englishman has confirmed that he is testing a new set of Honma irons.
In an Instagram post, he shared an image of the irons he is currently testing and confirmed that the only change he has made so far this year was adding a new Honma 3 iron in.
Jordan Smith
The promising Englishman has signed with adidas for 2019 and will wear the brand’s apparel and footwear.
Smith, who won his maiden European Tour title at the 2017 Porsche European Open, said, “adidas is one of the biggest sports brands in the world and I’m excited to be joining the team.
“I’m looking forward to getting into all of their great products to help me succeed on the course in 2019 and into the future.”
“Jordan is the type of player that has clearly displayed the grit and talent required to succeed at the professional level,” said Matt Blackey, Senior Manager of Global Sports Marketing, adidas Golf.
“He embodies the type of player we look for at adidas and we’re looking forward to supporting him as he continues his professional career.”
Edoardo Molinari
The older Molinari brother has signed with Titleist and will use the TS3 driver and 3 wood, 818 H2 hybrid, 718 CB irons and Vokey wedges.
Brooks Koepka
Last year’s US Open and USPGA Champion Brooks Koepka has changed irons ahead of the 2019 season.
Koepka has traded his Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons in for the newer model in the form of the JPX 919 Tour.
Sony Open
New World No.6 Xander Schauffele won the Tournament of Champions with the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and 2019 Apex Pro irons in the bag – check out his full winning set up here.
Gary Woodland was unlucky not to win, having gone out on Sunday with the lead he shot five under and lost by one. That was his first tournament as a Wilson staffer – check out his current set up here.
Stewart Cink
2009 Open champion Stewart Cink has signed with Ping. The American had previously played TaylorMade clubs after being a long-time Nike staffer.
Jason Dufner
The 2013 USPGA Champion is still a free agent but has signed a new sponsorship deal with ‘DUDE’, a company that makes Dude Wipes which Dufner will advertise on his shirt and cap.
Scotty Cameron putters
New Scotty Cameron prototype mallet putters are being tested on Tour this week in Hawaii, with Ian Poulter testing one.
Whether he puts it in to play remains to be seen.
Chez Reavie
Reavie has been pictured wearing a PXG cap so may well be signing with the company. He was previously with TaylorMade, although he does currently have an M5 driver and GAPR utility.
He was then pictured in the opening round of the Sony Open with a TaylorMade cap…
Steve Stricker
The 12-time PGA Tour winner is STILL using Titleist’s 710 AP2 irons which came out in 2010.
Hideki Matsuyama
The Japanese star had been toying with a new putter but has gone back to his Scotty Cameron GSS – check out his full setup here.
He also has the new Callaway Epic Flash driver in the bag.
After a whirlwind start to the year, things have quietened down in week two of the PGA Tour although more gear news can be expected next week ahead of the return of the European Tour and the new Rolex Series Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
We’ll see 2017 and 2018 champion Tommy Fleetwood who was a free agent last year. It will be interesting to see if he has made any changes.
New Year & Tournament of Champions
This week starts with a bang at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, where a number of the world’s elite players are beginning the year with new equipment.
Justin Rose
However, the biggest gear story of 2019 so far relates to someone not in Hawaii – Justin Rose and his move to Honma.
The world number two has signed a multi-year deal with the Japanese brand to play 10 clubs.
It currently looks like he has a Honma driver, irons and wedges in play.
Rose also tweeted images of his new ‘Rose Proto’ irons and wedges:
He will likely continue using TaylorMade fairway woods, putter and ball.
Interestingly, Rose has also ended his long relationship with Adidas apparel after signing with Bonobos Golf which he says will allow him to step out of the box a little more.
Francesco Molinari
Another huge possible move could be from one of last year’s Major winners – Francesco Molinari.
Of all of 2018’s Major champions, none had a full bag contract, however that could be changing after the Italian was spotted with some new clubs.
Molinari had a full bag of TaylorMade clubs last year along with a Bettinardi putter, whom he had a deal with, but he appears to be changing to Callaway for 2019.
The 36-year-old was pictured using the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver along with their Apex MB irons and an Odyssey Toulon Design putter ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Will he sign a contract or will he remain a free agent? Only time will tell.
Rory McIlroy
In Hawaii, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was seen with the M5 and a TaylorMade Spider putter.
These are changes from his M3 driver used last year and his TP Copper Black Soto.
Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson has also switched to the brand new M5 driver.
Paul Casey
One well known player without a full-bag equipment deal is Paul Casey and he looks to be following Justin Rose in using Honma gear.
Casey may not be signing with the company, but as a free agent he can use whatever he chooses (barring TaylorMade woods).
The Englishman was pictured with a Honma utility iron at the Tournament of Champions. It is not clear if he will switch the rest of his irons to Honma, but right now he appears to be sticking with his Mizuno MP-5 irons along with a Mizuno MP-25 3-iron.
Xander Schauffele
Another player with a new driver in the bag is Xander Schauffele.
The American signed with Callaway last year after using TaylorMade equipment in 2016, however he used the TaylorMade M3 driver for most of the season.
It looks like he, like Francesco Molinari, will be using a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver this year though.
He is also using Callaway prototype irons this week to as you can see below.
Kevin Na
Kevin Na has signed with Callaway ahead of the 2019 season having been without an equipment sponsor last year.
Gary Woodland
Another player on the move is Gary Woodland who has signed a multi-year deal with Wilson Staff.
Woodland was pictured with a set of Wilson Staff blades towards the end of 2018.
The world top 40 player will debut the new prototype Staff Model blades and the V4 utility iron at The Sentry Tournament of Champions.
He is currently testing the new Wilson Staff Cortex, winner of the Golf Channel’s Driver vs Driver Series 2 TV show.
Troy Merritt
Fellow American Troy Merritt has moved away from Wilson, signing with Titleist.
Brandt Snedeker
Brandt Snedeker no longer has a Bridgestone staff bag but it appears as if he still has Bridgestone clubs in the bag which suggests he could become a free agent.
2019 TP5/TP5x balls
And finally we are also hearing that Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jason Day are using the 2019 versions of the TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf ball.
