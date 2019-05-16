Your ultimate guide to the best drivers you…

Jordan Smith

The promising Englishman has signed with adidas for 2019 and will wear the brand’s apparel and footwear.

Smith, who won his maiden European Tour title at the 2017 Porsche European Open, said, “adidas is one of the biggest sports brands in the world and I’m excited to be joining the team.

“I’m looking forward to getting into all of their great products to help me succeed on the course in 2019 and into the future.”

“Jordan is the type of player that has clearly displayed the grit and talent required to succeed at the professional level,” said Matt Blackey, Senior Manager of Global Sports Marketing, adidas Golf.

“He embodies the type of player we look for at adidas and we’re looking forward to supporting him as he continues his professional career.”

Edoardo Molinari

The older Molinari brother has signed with Titleist and will use the TS3 driver and 3 wood, 818 H2 hybrid, 718 CB irons and Vokey wedges.

Brooks Koepka

Last year’s US Open and USPGA Champion Brooks Koepka has changed irons ahead of the 2019 season.

Koepka has traded his Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons in for the newer model in the form of the JPX 919 Tour.

Sony Open

New World No.6 Xander Schauffele won the Tournament of Champions with the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver and 2019 Apex Pro irons in the bag – check out his full winning set up here.

Gary Woodland was unlucky not to win, having gone out on Sunday with the lead he shot five under and lost by one. That was his first tournament as a Wilson staffer – check out his current set up here.

Stewart Cink

2009 Open champion Stewart Cink has signed with Ping. The American had previously played TaylorMade clubs after being a long-time Nike staffer.

Jason Dufner

The 2013 USPGA Champion is still a free agent but has signed a new sponsorship deal with ‘DUDE’, a company that makes Dude Wipes which Dufner will advertise on his shirt and cap.

Scotty Cameron putters

New Scotty Cameron prototype mallet putters are being tested on Tour this week in Hawaii, with Ian Poulter testing one.

Whether he puts it in to play remains to be seen.

Chez Reavie

Reavie has been pictured wearing a PXG cap so may well be signing with the company. He was previously with TaylorMade, although he does currently have an M5 driver and GAPR utility.

He was then pictured in the opening round of the Sony Open with a TaylorMade cap…

Steve Stricker

The 12-time PGA Tour winner is STILL using Titleist’s 710 AP2 irons which came out in 2010.

Hideki Matsuyama

The Japanese star had been toying with a new putter but has gone back to his Scotty Cameron GSS – check out his full setup here.

He also has the new Callaway Epic Flash driver in the bag.

After a whirlwind start to the year, things have quietened down in week two of the PGA Tour although more gear news can be expected next week ahead of the return of the European Tour and the new Rolex Series Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

We’ll see 2017 and 2018 champion Tommy Fleetwood who was a free agent last year. It will be interesting to see if he has made any changes.

New Year & Tournament of Champions

This week starts with a bang at the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, where a number of the world’s elite players are beginning the year with new equipment.

Justin Rose

However, the biggest gear story of 2019 so far relates to someone not in Hawaii – Justin Rose and his move to Honma.

The world number two has signed a multi-year deal with the Japanese brand to play 10 clubs.

It currently looks like he has a Honma driver, irons and wedges in play.

Rose also tweeted images of his new ‘Rose Proto’ irons and wedges:

He will likely continue using TaylorMade fairway woods, putter and ball.

Interestingly, Rose has also ended his long relationship with Adidas apparel after signing with Bonobos Golf which he says will allow him to step out of the box a little more.

Francesco Molinari

Another huge possible move could be from one of last year’s Major winners – Francesco Molinari.

Of all of 2018’s Major champions, none had a full bag contract, however that could be changing after the Italian was spotted with some new clubs.

Molinari had a full bag of TaylorMade clubs last year along with a Bettinardi putter, whom he had a deal with, but he appears to be changing to Callaway for 2019.

The 36-year-old was pictured using the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver along with their Apex MB irons and an Odyssey Toulon Design putter ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Will he sign a contract or will he remain a free agent? Only time will tell.

Rory McIlroy

In Hawaii, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was seen with the M5 and a TaylorMade Spider putter.

These are changes from his M3 driver used last year and his TP Copper Black Soto.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson has also switched to the brand new M5 driver.

Paul Casey

One well known player without a full-bag equipment deal is Paul Casey and he looks to be following Justin Rose in using Honma gear.

Casey may not be signing with the company, but as a free agent he can use whatever he chooses (barring TaylorMade woods).

The Englishman was pictured with a Honma utility iron at the Tournament of Champions. It is not clear if he will switch the rest of his irons to Honma, but right now he appears to be sticking with his Mizuno MP-5 irons along with a Mizuno MP-25 3-iron.

Xander Schauffele

Another player with a new driver in the bag is Xander Schauffele.

The American signed with Callaway last year after using TaylorMade equipment in 2016, however he used the TaylorMade M3 driver for most of the season.

It looks like he, like Francesco Molinari, will be using a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver this year though.

He is also using Callaway prototype irons this week to as you can see below.

Kevin Na

Kevin Na has signed with Callaway ahead of the 2019 season having been without an equipment sponsor last year.

Gary Woodland

Another player on the move is Gary Woodland who has signed a multi-year deal with Wilson Staff.

Woodland was pictured with a set of Wilson Staff blades towards the end of 2018.

The world top 40 player will debut the new prototype Staff Model blades and the V4 utility iron at The Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He is currently testing the new Wilson Staff Cortex, winner of the Golf Channel’s Driver vs Driver Series 2 TV show.

Troy Merritt

Fellow American Troy Merritt has moved away from Wilson, signing with Titleist.

Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker no longer has a Bridgestone staff bag but it appears as if he still has Bridgestone clubs in the bag which suggests he could become a free agent.

2019 TP5/TP5x balls

And finally we are also hearing that Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jason Day are using the 2019 versions of the TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf ball.