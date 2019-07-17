Dubai Desert Classic, Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose

Rose won his first title as a Honma ambassador – check out his full ‘What’s in the bag?’ here.

Tiger Woods

The 14-time Major winner returns this week and has a new set of irons for 2019.

Woods has upgraded his previous TW-Phase 1 TaylorMade prototypes to new P-7TW prototypes similar to the ones Tommy Fleetwood is using.

Tiger also has a new driver and 3 wood in the form of the TaylorMade M5.

Jason Day

Defending Farmers Insurance Open champion Jason Day has the new P760 irons in the bag as well as three Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges, the M6 driver and fairway wood:

Rickie Fowler

The four-time PGA Tour winner and two-time European Tour winner has signed a multi-year ball and glove deal with TaylorMade.

Previously a Titleist ball player, this year will be the first time since his junior days that he has put another ball into play.

Fowler apparently reached out to TaylorMade late last year. He used the TP5x during the Ryder Cup whilst playing with Dustin Johnson.

“A lot of the best players in the world are playing pretty damned well with them. It’s no joke,” he said.

He will have the number 15 on his TP5x with an orange dot and also wear the TaylorMade Tour Preferred premium glove.