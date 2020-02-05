We round up the latest gear news from the European and PGA Tours...

Tour Gear Round Up: February 2020

Brooks Koepka

The four-time Major winner and free agent was spotted using a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero ‘Triple Diamond’ driver during the third round of the Saudi International.

The Triple-Diamond version is a tour-only head, with Callaway saying that the Epic Flash’s Triple Diamond version was “inspired by feedback from our Tour players to create a new Fade Biased head shape, optimised CG for increased control, and more face progression in a design that better players prefer.”

Koepka was using the TaylorMade M5 during the opening two rounds, which he also had in the bag for the 2019 season, after using the new TaylorMade SIM Max during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

He also switched putters last week in Saudi, putting in stunning a Scotty Cameron T22 Teryllium Newport blade.

That was fitted with a Super Stroke grip, something new for him too.

The current World No.1, for this week only, has also taken out his Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron and replaced it with a TaylorMade P790, as seen below…

Thomas Pieters

We’ve also noticed that Thomas Pieters has a new Scotty Cameron in the bag, changing from the various Odyssey models he used in 2019.

As well as that, we’ve noticed a few other things that lead us to believe he may now be an equipment free agent.

He appears to have switched to a Titleist ball.

He is using last year’s Epic Flash Tour Bag – he hasn’t changed to the new Mavrik one

The Callaway logo has disappeared from his cap

Pieters is still using the Rogue driver and Callaway irons and wedges.

Graeme McDowell

G-Mac added in a Callaway Mavrik fairway wood during his win at the Saudi International.

Charl Schwartzel

A quite incredible story, via Golf.com’s Jonathan Wall, involves Charl Schwartzel’s new Miura MB-001 forged blades.

He bought the clubs himself online and then drilled holes in them himself to reduce the weight.

The 2011 Masters champion also signed with Clear Golf last month to use the company’s ball.

“I’m truly excited to be playing the Clear ball this season,” he said.

“The ball is extremely precise and performs beyond expectations. I feel a remarkable competitive advantage with the Clear ball. I’m thrilled to be joining the Clear team and look forward to many successful years playing Clear.”

New TaylorMade Truss Putters

TaylorMade’s new Truss putters made their PGA Tour debuts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, with Ben An putting one into play.

The word ‘Truss’ refers to the triangular shape that is used in construction to provide stability.

We’ll be updating this page throughout February so make sure to check back in throughout the month

