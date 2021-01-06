We round up the latest equipment news from the January transfer window as golf returns for 2021

Tour Gear Round Up: Golf January Transfer Window 2021

New year, new equipment?

January is here and once again that means that numerous professional golfers will be moving around and signing new deals.

We’ve already seen a huge move with Jon Rahm heading to Callaway and there are sure to be more changes announced and spotted as the month rolls on.

Jon Rahm – Callaway

World No.2 Jon Rahm has joined Callaway after three-and-a-half years with TaylorMade.

The Spaniard has also left adidas and will now wear Travis Mathew apparel.

Rahm is set to use 14 Callaway clubs including prototype woods, prototype irons, an Odyssey putter and a Chrome Soft X ball.

He shot 59 in his first round with the new clubs in Arizona.

In his first start of 2021, Rahm looks to have a new Callaway driver, Mavrik Sub Zero fairway woods and is still using his TaylorMade Spider X putter as things stand.

He also has his new Chrome Soft X in number 10, that’s because his birthday is on the 10th of November and the best player on a football pitch is the number 10.

Tommy Fleetwood – TaylorMade

An early move pre-Christmas was Tommy Fleetwood to TaylorMade, essentially filling the gap left by Rahm.

Fleetwood had been a free agent since Nike left the equipment market in August 2016 but he was using TaylorMade irons and fairway woods.

TaylorMade announced the signing with this superb shampoo-inspired video:

Patrick Reed – G/FORE

The Texan looks to have left Nike and joined G/FORE according to this image posted on Twitter via his caddie Kessler Karain’s Instagram account.

Reed is making his first start of 2021 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

New TaylorMade Driver

Both World No.1 Dustin Johnson and PGA Champion Collin Morikawa have a brand new TaylorMade driver in the bag this week.

We also saw both Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood using the same (or very similar) model in clips posted on social media.

McIlroy is making his first start of the year in Abu Dhabi later this month where we’ll also likely see Tommy Fleetwood too.

Adam Scott

Scott was pictured with a shorter Scotty Cameron putter in practice for the Tournament of Champions.

Is he ditching the long putter and going for the arm-lock method? We’ll find out.

He was also not wearing his usual Titleist/FJ cap but Golf.com’s Jonathan Wall has confirmed he is still a Titleist staffer.

Daniel Berger

The World No.13 is still using his TaylorMade MC irons that were released back in 2011.

Berger used them in high school and went back to them last year after becoming a free agent.

Jason Day

An interesting equipment story to follow at the start of 2021 is Jason Day.

Has he left TaylorMade? We’re not sure but we may soon find out.

We can’t seem to find his profile page on the TaylorMade website and he was also left out of the company’s Christmas card.

