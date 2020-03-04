We round up all the latest equipment news from the Tour ahead of Bay Hill and Qatar...

Tour Gear Round Up: March 2020

Rickie Fowler

The American is using some special Taylormade TP5 Pix balls this week featuring Arnold Palmer’s umbrella logo.

He is also expected to wear the umbrella logo across his apparel, shoes and on his bag.

Rickie also changed putter shafts after the opening round of the Honda Classic to an LA Golf Shafts graphite one.

The company’s strapline is: “Authentic tour validated shafts engineered in partnership with the best players in the world to provide extraordinary performance.”

PXG Splits

In last week/month’s Tour Gear Round Up it was confirmed that Billy Horschel has left PXG and there has been another exit this week too.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Chez Reavie has split with the company after just two months.

Reavie left TaylorMade at the end of 2019 having been with the company since 2010.

Golf.com’s Jonathan Wall tweeted that Tour rep Matt Rollins has also left the company and has been replaced by Joel Kribel, who was in charge of PXG’s college programme.

Kribel is a former pro who finished 45th in the 1998 Masters and also made three US Open appearances.

Horschel looked to have a full bag of PXG products in play at the Honda Classic last week so it will be interesting to see if he makes any changes over the next few weeks.

Stephen Gallacher

The Scot posted an image of his personalised Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges.

It may come as no surprise that the four-time European Tour winner is a Celtic fan.

Charl Schwartzel

The 2011 Masters champion has one of the most eclectic bags in golf right now, and recently put the TaylorMade SIM driver into play to replace his M5.

The former Nike and PXG staffer currently has a TaylorMade driver, a Mizuno utility iron, Honma 3 iron and Miura blades featuring weight-saving holes in the heads drilled by himself.

He also has two Nike VR Pro fairway woods from 2011!

It also looks like he still has at least one PXG wedge along with a Titleist lob wedge plus a very unusual PXG putter featuring the shaft at the back of the head.

He has had that in the bag for over a year now.

To add to all of that, he is also playing Clear Golf balls.

Haotong Li

Li is another pro with an interesting bag, having split with TaylorMade at the end of 2019.

He came out in the Middle East with TaylorMade woods still, however he has now added the Ping G410 driver and a Titleist fairway wood.

The 24-year-old was also using Callaway Mavrik standard and Sub Zero fairway woods in Saudi and at the Vic Open.

His irons are Titleist’s T100 model and his putter is an Odyssey Toulon, after being on Bettinardi’s tour staff last year.

He is also wearing FootJoy shoes and glove, having been with adidas/TaylorMade last year, as well as Descente clothing, the same brand as Danny Willett.

Thomas Pieters

We suspected that Belgian Thomas Pieters had split with Callaway earlier this year due to spotting him using a Scotty Cameron putter and Titleist ball, as well as all Callaway logos missing from his cap.

He is also no longer listed on their website – however, saying that, he has a Mavrik tour bag.

We have noticed him using a TaylorMade fairway wood in practice at this week’s Qatar Masters, having been pictured using it last week, too.

Henrik Stenson

Is he going to put his 2009 Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood back in the bag?

This GolfWRX Instagram post suggests that could be the case… Watch this space!

