Tour Gear Round Up: New Callaway And TaylorMade Irons Spotted

It was a long three months with no PGA Tour golf but we’ve now been back up-and-running for a month and the European Tour is now also back.

So, what is the latest news from the pro tours?

British Masters, 3M Open and Memorial recap

The European Tour returns to British soil this week and we have spotted two new sets of irons in the bags of players.

Rasmus Hojgaard

The Dane has been spotted with a brand new set of TaylorMade irons.

We saw new blades in the bags of Charley Hull and Rory McIlroy over the past couple of weeks (scroll down for images) but Hojgaard’s look slightly more forgiving.

Here’s what our Technical Editor, Joel Tadman says:

The irons we see from TaylorMade stamped with P-7MC look to be a compact cavity-back style iron so could well replace the P760 which was launched just shy of two years ago. It’s likely they will offer a little more forgiveness than the new blade we saw in Rory McIlroy’s bag last week, stamped with P-7MB.

Jordan Smith

We reported on these irons a few weeks ago when we saw the Englishman pictured with them at the Worplesdon Pro-Am and it looks like he has put them into play during the British Masters.

Here’s what our Technical Editor, Joel Tadman says…

Callaway’s current Apex MB iron has been around for nearly three years so it is due an upgrade and this new iron being played by Jordan Smith could well be it, albeit in a raw finish that is likely to be a tour-only option. We saw Aaron Wise using an early prototype at the end of last year and it’s interesting to see the weight port in the back which could be used to fine-tune swing weight or feel.

Jon Rahm

The Spaniard is now the World No.1 after winning the Memorial last week, where he had a full bag of TaylorMade clubs.

Memorial Tournament and Workday Charity Open recap

Tiger Woods

The 15-time Major winner makes his first PGA Tour start in five months this week at Muirfield Village, check out our video below to see what clubs he is using:

Rory McIlroy

The World No.1 has added some new TaylorMade forged irons to his bag this week. Stamped with P-7MB, they could well be the blades that replace the P730 model.

Images suggest he’ll be using them in 3-PW and that he has added a new TaylorMade SIM Ti five wood to the bag to replace one of his wedges. He now has a 54° and 60° in the Milled Grind 2 model.

Tony Finau

The American was leading after the opening round and he has, like Brooks Koepka, put the Nike Vapor Fly long iron back in the bag.

Finau was a Nike staffer up until the company stopped making golf equipment in August 2016.

He is now a Ping staffer, check out our video with him on his equipment at last year’s BMW PGA Championship:

Justin Rose

The Englishman, now a free agent after splitting with Honma, doesn’t appear to have a shoe deal as we’ve seen him wearing plenty of different models over the last 18 months.

He looked to have settled on the adidas Retro model but was wearing G Fore’s Gallivanter shoes at the Memorial Tournament.

Sergio Garcia

Another free agent, they’re everywhere at the moment!

Watch our Sergio Garcia 2020 What’s in the bag video below:

Brandt Snedeker

The American split with Bridgestone earlier this year after 15 years with the company, and he finally looks to have replaced his trusty J15 irons.

Snedeker put a Ping G410 driver in the bag last week at the Workday Charity Open as well as Ping i210 irons.

He was using a TaylorMade SIM driver and his faithful Bridgestone J15 irons a week earlier.

He also has got rid of the Bridgestone ball and is using a Titleist Pro V1x.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner has TaylorMade fairway woods and Callaway and Titleist wedges.

Brooks Koepka

The four-time Major winner and former Nike staffer has put his Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron back in the bag.

It was replaced with a TaylorMade P790 UDI but the Nike is back.

He used the Vapor Fly 3 iron in all four of his Major wins.

Collin Morikawa

The American won his second PGA Tour title at last week’s Workday Charity Open using a full bag of TaylorMade clubs.

Morikawa is another to have the SIM Max hybrid in the bag, along with Dustin Johnson who has two in the bag.

Gary Woodland

The 2019 US Open winner was using a new Wilson prototype WLabs driver but he has put the Ping G410 back into play.

He does, however, still carry the new Wilson prototype fairway wood.

Shane Lowry

The 2019 Open Champion has added a TaylorMade M5 fairway wood.

He was previously carrying the M4, which he had in the bag at Portrush last year, but we’re unsure if he has replaced it or just added another fairway wood.

JT Poston

Last year’s Wyndham Championship winner JT ‘The Postman’ Poston showed off his custom Titleist Vokey SM8 wedge on social media, pretty cool:

Matthew Wolff

The American looks to have put the new TaylorMade TP5 yellow golf ball into play this week at the Memorial.

Workday Charity Open, Austrian Open, Clutch Pro Tour

Charley Hull

The biggest story of the week perhaps comes from the Open Access Mixed Masters on the Clutch Pro Tour where Charley Hull had a brand new set of TaylorMade blades in the bag.

She was previously using the P730 irons but those have been replaced by these new blades that are stamped with P-7MB.

We saw on Hull’s social media that she was at Wentworth with TaylorMade on Tuesday so perhaps she only received the irons then.

We’re sure to hear more on these in the coming weeks and months.

Tapio Pulkkanen

The European Tour returns this week in Austria and we saw the Finn using a classic 3 wood.

He still has the Callaway RAZR X Black fairway wood in the bag that was released in 2012.

Fairway woods are always difficult to replace and Pulkkanen must be a big fan of his Razr X Black.

Matthew Wolff

The American finished runner-up at the Rocket Mortgage Classic using new shafts in his irons.

He switched his Nippon Modus shafts for the Project X 6.5 model from 3-PW.

Wolff wanted to hone in his spin control and ball flight and loved the soft feeling of the 6.5s after initially trying the stiffer 7s.

Here’s what the TaylorMade staffer has in the bag:

SIM 9.0° driver | Graphite Design TP7tx

SIM 15.0° fairway | Graphite Design XC 8tx

P790 3 | Project X 6.5

P750 4-PW irons | Project X 6.5

MG2 50°, 52° and 60° wedges | DG X100

Spider X chalk putter

TP5 ball #21

New Mizuno tour bags

Look out for the brand new Mizuno tour bags on your TV this week.

They’re debuting on the PGA Tour at the Workday Charity Open.

Bryson DeChambeau

The Golfing Scientist won his sixth PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, becoming the first PGA Tour winner to average over 350 yards off the tee.

He uses a 5.5 degree Cobra Speedzone driver, which Cobra had to completely re-design for Bryson to accommodate his low loft.

Rocket Mortgage Classic

This week we round up the latest tour gear news and take a look at some old trusty clubs still in the bags of PGA Tour pros.

Rickie Fowler

We saw the five-time PGA Tour winner put a set of Rev33 blades in recently but he was pictured with an older Cobra set this week.

Fowler is using the Cobra AMP Cell Pro irons this week in Detroit.

They were launched back in 2013.

According to Golf WRX, Fowler is simply testing out Dynamic Gold X100 shafts as oppose to the KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts he has in the Rev33s.

Adam Hadwin

The Canadian was pictured using a Callaway X Hot hybrid.

The X Hots were brilliant clubs from Callaway, recognisable for their silver crowns, and came out in 2013.

Kevin Kisner

The three-time PGA Tour winner still puts faith in his Callaway Great Big Bertha driver.

It was released in 2015 and features a sliding weight at the back to adjust shot shape.

Jason Dufner

The 2013 USPGA Champion signed with Cobra last year and has a near-full bag of Cobra products, as seen above.

He has a Titleist 915f fairway wood and has recently put an Axis1 putter in the bag, the same brand that Justin Rose uses.

Jordan Smith

The Englishman played in the recent Worplesdon Charity Pro-Am where he was pictured with what look to be a prototype set of Callaway blades.

He signed with Callaway last year and has been using Apex MB blades so far in 2020.

Zac Blair

As reported by Golf WRX, the PGA Tour player has put a new set of National Custom Works irons in the bag.

The Buck Club, according to its website, “started With the idea of building a world-class golf course. Along the way it has transformed into a community of golfers all around the world who truly love the game and all it has to offer.”

Dustin Johnson

The new World No.3 won the Travelers Championship last week using TaylorMade’s Truss TB1 putter.

His flat stick is a tour only model with a lighter finish and a smaller Truss support.

The 21-time PGA Tour winner also had two TaylorMade SIM Max hybrids in the bag, in 19 and 22 degrees.

Travelers Championship

Bryson DeChambeau

The Golfing Scientist, with his one length clubs and 5.5 degree driver, has put an older fairway wood in play at the Travelers Championship.

From the images we’ve seen, DeChambeau has put in a Cobra F6 fairway 2 wood – a club that was launched in late 2015.

Previously he was using an old Cobra King Black LTD fairway with 12.5 degrees of loft and a 17.5 degree Cobra King Speedzone Tour 5 wood.

Rory McIlroy

A couple of weeks ago we reported that Rory switched out his SIM driver for the SIM Max…well this week he has gone back to the SIM.

McIlroy has gone down to an 8 degree head that sits more neutral than his more open SIM Max.

He has also changed his 3 wood from a SIM to a SIM Max because he was carrying his original one over 300 yards so was looking for something a bit shorter with more spin.

Sahith Theegala

Ping has agreed to terms on an endorsement contract with Sahith Theegala, winner of the 2020 Haskins Award as the best player in men’s college golf.

Theegala also received the prestigious Ben Hogan Award, which considers all amateur competition over the past 12 months. Theegala, a 3-time NCAA All-American at Pepperdine University, had two tournament victories and several high finishes during his senior year, plus he was the wire-to-wire winner at the Australian Master of the Amateurs in January 2020.

He makes his pro debut this week at the Travelers and signed an 11-club deal with Ping that must include the driver and putter. He currently uses a G410 LST driver, G410 hybrid, iBlade and Blueprint irons, Glide 2.0 wedges, and a Ping TR 1966 Anser 2 putter.

Billy Horschel

The American split with PXG before the Covid-19 break and is now an equipment free agent.

From what we’ve seen, Horschel has the TaylorMade SIM driver in the bag, a Titleist TS2 fairway wood, Ping Blueprint irons, Titleist wedges and a Ping putter.

He plays a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Horschel signed with PXG in 2016, having previously been a Ping staffer.

Aaron Wise

The young American looks to have recently split with Callaway.

He no longer wears a Callaway cap, uses a Callaway bag or any Callaway clubs – he has a near-full bag of TaylorMades.

It appears he is a free agent currently, with no signing announcement from TaylorMade.

Wise currently has TaylorMade SIM woods, TaylorMade P750 irons, Titleist wedges and a TaylorMade Spider X putter.

Louis Oosthuizen

The 2010 Open champion has put in an old faithful in the form of a Ping i25 14 degree 3 wood.

It was launched back in 2014.

He was previously carrying a TaylorMade M4.

Jason Day

TaylorMade have had a hard time getting Day to switch to the new driver as he was clearly loving the M6 from 2019 but he has now put the SIM Max into the bag in 10.5 degrees with one click lower.

The former World No.1 has also had his iron lofts weakened as he was hitting them too far with big gaps. TaylorMade say he is swinging it very well.

He also has a new P790 3 iron that goes five yards further to get the 245 yards of carry he likes.

TaylorMade

You’ll notice that some TaylorMade players are wearing caps with TaylorMade’s T logo as an iron, and that’s because the brand are celebrating TaylorMade Irons Week.

Sergio Garcia

The 2017 Masters champion was pictured wearing the new special edition adidas Codechaos Summer of Golf shoes.

They were also worn out on tour last week at the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage

Webb Simpson

The American won the RBC Heritage to reach a career-high 5th in the world.

The Titleist ambassador used 13 Titleist clubs and ball plus an Odyssey putter in his victory.

Abraham Ancer

We saw the Mexican finish 2nd last week at the RBC Heritage after a brilliant performance, and he has a very interesting mixed bag.

His driver is the Callaway Epic Flash and he carries a TaylorMade M4 3 wood, a 2017 TaylorMade M2 fairway 5 wood and a TaylorMade RSi UDi utility iron.

His irons are Miuras and he has a mix of Miura and Artisan wedges along with an Odyssey putter.

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Englishman is still an equipment free agent and doesn’t have too many brand new clubs in the bag, clearly a sign that once he finds something he likes he sticks with it.

He currently has the 2017 M2 driver in the bag from TaylorMade as well as older Ping S55 irons.

Gary Woodland

The 2019 US Open champion posted a top 10 finish last week using a new prototype driver and 3 wood.

Woodland had a new Wilson WLabs prototype driver and a prototype 3 wood, having previously used Ping G410s.

This is a huge story for Wilson who are always strong in the iron department but rarely see their pros use Wilson drivers.

However, Woodland clearly likes what he sees and was in contention during the final day.

We’ve contacted Wilson’s reps for more info so stay tuned to the Golf Monthly website.

Daniel Berger

The American won his third PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he still had his 2011 TaylorMade MC irons in the bag.

Berger was signed with Callaway last year but appears to be a free agent now.

He used a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond driver, a Callaway Epic Flash 3 wood, a Callaway Apex 3 iron, Callaway wedges, a TaylorMade Spider X putter and a Titleist ball.

Charles Schwab Challenge

Justin Rose

The Englishman shot a 63 (-7) to co-lead after the opening round and he did so using similar clubs he had in the bag pre-lockdown.

Rose is still using a TaylorMade SIM driver, which is reported to be an inch shorter than previous, as well as a SIM Max 3 wood, Cobra Speedzone Tour 5 wood and TaylorMade P730 irons.

It looks like he has taken out his two TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges and put Titleist SM8s in. His lob wedge is also a Titleist.

He also looks to have added a TaylorMade P760 4 iron.

Having officially split with Honma, the Japanese brand’s logos were gone and his caddie Gareth Lord was carrying a plain white stand bag.

Will he remain a free agent? If this form continues then why not!

Jimmy Walker

The headline story so far from the Charles Schwab Challenge is that 2016 USPGA Champion Jimmy Walker has put a steel shaft in play in his driver.

This is a very rare move for a Tour Pro, or even an amateur for that fact.

Walker has a True Temper X100 shaft in both his TS3 driver and TS3 3 wood, and said that he put them in after practising with his old steel shafted Titleist 970 fairway wood.

“It all started a couple of months ago,” Walker said.

“We got home and there was nothing to do so I got out my original Titleist 970 fairway metal, starting hitting it, and was blown away by how well it worked.”

Brooks Koepka

We reported earlier in the year that the World No.3 and four-time Major winner put in a Calaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver. As this image shows of Koepka, with his new moustache, he has kept it in play.

He also still has the TaylorMade M2 Tour fairway wood in the bag, which he has used during all four of his Major victories.

It remains to be seen if he has made any changes.

Sergio Garcia

Having split with Callaway earlier in the year, Sergio went to an almost full-bag of Ping clubs before putting the TaylorMade SIM driver in the bag.

However, a video on social media during lockdown showed him using the Honma TR20 driver so questions began to arise as to whether he was signing with the company after they split with Rose

Well, Sergio is back using the Ping G410 driver and looks to still have an almost-full bag of Pings including Blueprint irons, Glide 2.0 wedges and a Ping PLD Anser putter.

His fairway woods are still TaylorMade SIMs.

Bryson DeChambeau

Pre-lockdown we had seen the Golfing Scientist use an older Cobra King Black LTD driver but he has switched that out for the new 2020 Speedzone model from Cobra.

It’s working well for him along with his new bulked-up frame, as he averaged over 345 yards off the tee in the first round at Colonial.

Dustin Johnson

The 2016 US Open champion is always chopping and changing out his putters and was seen using a TaylorMade Truss TM1 putter in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Rickie Fowler

Having gone back to his Cobra King F9 Speedback driver earlier in the year, Fowler has remained using it. His current model has two strips of lead-tape on the sole to add a bit of extra weight.

He was also wearing a pair of Puma shoes during practice with the words ‘ENJOY GOLF’ on them. Nice.

During the break we also saw Rickie put in a new set of Cobra rev33 blades, which he used during the Driving Relief match.

Rory McIlroy

The World No.1 was using a new driver on Wednesday, having been pictured tested the TaylorMade SIM Max after using the SIM on Tuesday.

He has also gone down two degrees in loft.

Update: He continued to use the SIM Max during Thursday’s opening round

Tony Finau

The American has been pictured by Golf WRX with a Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron in the bag during practice at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 2018 Ryder Cupper was a Nike staffer up until 2016 when Nike stopped making clubs before signing with Ping.

