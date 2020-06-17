All the latest equipment news from the PGA Tour

Tour Gear Round Up: RBC Heritage PGA Tour Equipment News

The PGA Tour is back, which means Tour Gear Round Up is also back!

It has been a long three months with no PGA Tour golf and players have had plenty of time to make equipment changes.

We’ve already seen Justin Rose and Honma officially split after another big split earlier this year between Sergio Garcia and Callaway.

So, what is the latest news this week?

RBC Heritage

Gary Woodland

The 2019 US Open champion posted a top 10 finish last week using a new prototype driver and 3 wood.

Woodland had a new Wilson WLabs prototype driver and a prototype 3 wood, having previously used Ping G410s.

This is a huge story for Wilson who are always strong in the iron department but rarely see their pros use Wilson drivers.

However, Woodland clearly likes what he sees and was in contention during the final day.

We’ve contacted Wilson’s reps for more info so stay tuned to the Golf Monthly website.

Daniel Berger

The American won his third PGA Tour title at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he still had his 2011 TaylorMade MC irons in the bag.

Berger was signed with Callaway last year but appears to be a free agent now.

He used a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond driver, a Callaway Epic Flash 3 wood, a Callaway Apex 3 iron, Callaway wedges, a TaylorMade Spider X putter and a Titleist ball.

Charles Schwab Challenge

Justin Rose

The Englishman shot a 63 (-7) to co-lead after the opening round and he did so using similar clubs he had in the bag pre-lockdown.

Rose is still using a TaylorMade SIM driver, which is reported to be an inch shorter than previous, as well as a SIM Max 3 wood, Cobra Speedzone Tour 5 wood and TaylorMade P730 irons.

It looks like he has taken out his two TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges and put Titleist SM8s in. His lob wedge is also a Titleist.

He also looks to have added a TaylorMade P760 4 iron.

Having officially split with Honma, the Japanese brand’s logos were gone and his caddie Gareth Lord was carrying a plain white stand bag.

Will he remain a free agent? If this form continues then why not!

Jimmy Walker

The headline story so far from the Charles Schwab Challenge is that 2016 USPGA Champion Jimmy Walker has put a steel shaft in play in his driver.

This is a very rare move for a Tour Pro, or even an amateur for that fact.

Walker has a True Temper X100 shaft in both his TS3 driver and TS3 3 wood, and said that he put them in after practising with his old steel shafted Titleist 970 fairway wood.

“It all started a couple of months ago,” Walker said.

“We got home and there was nothing to do so I got out my original Titleist 970 fairway metal, starting hitting it, and was blown away by how well it worked.”

Brooks Koepka

We reported earlier in the year that the World No.3 and four-time Major winner put in a Calaway Mavrik Sub Zero driver. As this image shows of Koepka, with his new moustache, he has kept it in play.

He also still has the TaylorMade M2 Tour fairway wood in the bag, which he has used during all four of his Major victories.

It remains to be seen if he has made any changes.

Sergio Garcia

Having split with Callaway earlier in the year, Sergio went to an almost full-bag of Ping clubs before putting the TaylorMade SIM driver in the bag.

However, a video on social media during lockdown showed him using the Honma TR20 driver so questions began to arise as to whether he was signing with the company after they split with Rose

Well, Sergio is back using the Ping G410 driver and looks to still have an almost-full bag of Pings including Blueprint irons, Glide 2.0 wedges and a Ping PLD Anser putter.

His fairway woods are still TaylorMade SIMs.

Bryson DeChambeau

Pre-lockdown we had seen the Golfing Scientist use an older Cobra King Black LTD driver but he has switched that out for the new 2020 Speedzone model from Cobra.

It’s working well for him along with his new bulked-up frame, as he averaged over 345 yards off the tee in the first round at Colonial.

Dustin Johnson

The 2016 US Open champion is always chopping and changing out his putters and was seen using a TaylorMade Truss TM1 putter in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Rickie Fowler

Having gone back to his Cobra King F9 Speedback driver earlier in the year, Fowler has remained using it. His current model has two strips of lead-tape on the sole to add a bit of extra weight.

He was also wearing a pair of Puma shoes during practice with the words ‘ENJOY GOLF’ on them. Nice.

During the break we also saw Rickie put in a new set of Cobra rev33 blades, which he used during the Driving Relief match.

Rory McIlroy

The World No.1 was using a new driver on Wednesday, having been pictured tested the TaylorMade SIM Max after using the SIM on Tuesday.

He has also gone down two degrees in loft.

Update: He continued to use the SIM Max during Thursday’s opening round

Tony Finau

The American has been pictured by Golf WRX with a Nike Vapor Fly 3 iron in the bag during practice at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The 2018 Ryder Cupper was a Nike staffer up until 2016 when Nike stopped making clubs before signing with Ping.

