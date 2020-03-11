Tour Gear Round Up: The Players Championship

We round up all the latest equipment news from the Tour ahead of The Players Championship

Rickie Fowler

The American is still using the Cobra King F9 Speedback driver from last year, featuring lead tape on the toe area to help promote a fade.

He also still has Cobra King F8+ fairway woods in the bag from 2018.

For those interested, Fowler also has Cobra RF Proto blades in the bag as well as Cobra King V-Grind wedges.

His putter is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 with a LAGP putter shaft.

He uses TaylorMade’s TP5x Pix golf ball.

Bryson DeChambeau

The Golfing Scientist was spotted at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational using an older Cobra driver.

The five-time PGA Tour winner had the Cobra King LTD Black driver in the bag from 2015.

He averaged 317.5 yards off the tee last week in his 4th place finish.

Adidas

Adidas have launched its new Primeblue collection with some of its players expected to be showcasing it at TPC Sawgrass.

The collection has been created using upcycled plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities and shorelines, preventing it from polluting the ocean.

David Drysdale

The Scot came agonisingly close to winning his maiden European Tour title at the Qatar Masters, losing in a playoff to Jorge Campillo, who signed with Callaway earlier this year.

We noticed that Drysdale was using Callaway’s RAZR X Tour irons from 2011!

They can be bought for as little as £141 for a set on Golfbidder right now.

They’re clearly still working very well for him.

Billy Horschel

The American recently parted ways with PXG and has been spotted with the new TaylorMade SIM driver in the bag, per the image above captured ahead of this week’s Players Championship.

It’s not known whether Horschel has changed all of his equipment through the bag. We’ll know more once the tournament gets underway.

Ecco

The Danish shoe brand has launched its new Street 10 shoes, a decade after Fred Couples first wore spikeless shoes at The Masters.

Patrick Reed

Reed put in a new Scotty Cameron putter last week at Bay Hill, as seen in these Instagram shots from GolfWRX.

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Englishman is another with a new putter, in the form of this Bettinardi.

Fitzpatrick has pretty much used the same Yes putter for his entire career and you can see where the inspiration has come from with this.

And of course, it is Sheffield United FC-themed.

Jayden Schaper

The 18-year-old South African recently turned professional and it has been announced that he has signed a deal with TaylorMade.

Schaper was T6th at the South African Open in January.

Arnold Palmer Invitational and Qatar Masters

Justin Rose

In last week/month’s Tour Gear Round Up we reported that Justin Rose had put the TaylorMade SIM driver in the bag.

We can confirm that is still in the bag this week at Bay Hill.

There’s been a huge development with the Englishman’s golf bag this week, which has seen him replace his Honma irons with his old TaylorMade P730s.

According to pictures and reports from Golf.com’s Jonathan Wall and Andrew Tursky, the former World No.1 played his practice round with zero Honma clubs in the bag.

Rose signed a 10-club deal with the company last year so that does seem very strange. We’ll surely hear more soon.

The images from Golf.com also showed Rose to have added a Wilson Staff Model High Toe wedge as well.

We’ve contacted Honma’s reps and the official line is that they do not want to comment right now.

Statements to follow on Monday according to Jonathan Wall –

Update: Statement not expected until after The Players

Rickie Fowler

The American is using some special Taylormade TP5 Pix balls this week featuring Arnold Palmer’s umbrella logo.

He is also expected to wear the umbrella logo across his apparel, shoes and on his bag.

Check out Trendy Golf’s Puma/Arnold Palmer range here, where you can browse and buy some of the items.

Rickie also changed putter shafts after the opening round of the Honda Classic to an LA Golf Shafts graphite one.

The company’s strapline is: “Authentic tour validated shafts engineered in partnership with the best players in the world to provide extraordinary performance.”

PXG Splits

In last week/month’s Tour Gear Round Up it was confirmed that Billy Horschel has left PXG and there has been another exit this week too.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Chez Reavie has split with the company after just two months.

Reavie left TaylorMade at the end of 2019 having been with the company since 2010.

Golf.com’s Jonathan Wall tweeted that Tour rep Matt Rollins has also left the company and has been replaced by Joel Kribel, who was in charge of PXG’s college programme.

Kribel is a former pro who finished 45th in the 1998 Masters and also made three US Open appearances.

Horschel looked to have a full bag of PXG products in play at the Honda Classic last week so it will be interesting to see if he makes any changes over the next few weeks.

Stephen Gallacher

The Scot posted an image of his personalised Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges.

It may come as no surprise that the four-time European Tour winner is a Celtic fan.

Charl Schwartzel

The 2011 Masters champion has one of the most eclectic bags in golf right now, and recently put the TaylorMade SIM driver into play to replace his M5.

The former Nike and PXG staffer currently has a TaylorMade driver, a Mizuno utility iron, Honma 3 iron and Miura blades featuring weight-saving holes in the heads drilled by himself.

He also has two Nike VR Pro fairway woods from 2011!

It also looks like he still has at least one PXG wedge along with a Titleist lob wedge plus a very unusual PXG putter featuring the shaft at the back of the head.

He has had that in the bag for over a year now.

To add to all of that, he is also playing Clear Golf balls.

Haotong Li

Li is another pro with an interesting bag, having split with TaylorMade at the end of 2019.

He came out in the Middle East with TaylorMade woods still, however he has now added the Ping G410 driver and a Titleist fairway wood.

The 24-year-old was also using Callaway Mavrik standard and Sub Zero fairway woods in Saudi and at the Vic Open.

His irons are Titleist’s T100 model and his putter is an Odyssey Toulon, after being on Bettinardi’s tour staff last year.

He is also wearing FootJoy shoes and glove, having been with adidas/TaylorMade last year, as well as Descente clothing, the same brand as Danny Willett.

Thomas Pieters

We suspected that Belgian Thomas Pieters had split with Callaway earlier this year due to spotting him using a Scotty Cameron putter and Titleist ball, as well as all Callaway logos missing from his cap.

He is also no longer listed on their website – however, saying that, he has a Mavrik tour bag.

We have noticed him using a TaylorMade fairway wood in practice at this week’s Qatar Masters, having been pictured using it last week, too.

Henrik Stenson

Is he going to put his 2009 Diablo Octane Tour 3 wood back in the bag?

This GolfWRX Instagram post suggests that could be the case… Watch this space!

