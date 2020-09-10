The latest equipment news from the PGA and European Tours

Tour Gear Round Up: Titleist TSi Drivers + Fleetwood’s New Irons

The new PGA Tour season is upon us after Dustin Johnson’s victory at the Tour Championship last week, where he used a full bag of TaylorMade clubs.

The European Tour heads to Vilamoura after a great week at Valderrama where Srixon player John Catlin won – check out his winning equipment setup.

Tommy Fleetwood plays this week in Portugal and has a new driver and new irons in the bag, whilst Titleist is seeding its new TSi drivers.

Titleist TSi drivers

Titleist has begun its tour seeding of the brand new TSi drivers this week at both the Safeway Open and Portugal Masters.

A number of players have put them into play already and we got a great look at them from Ian Poulter recently on his Instagram page.

Haotong Li is another player to put the TSi3 in the bag:

A very positive sign already is that free agent Tommy Fleetwood, as listed below, has already put one in the bag this week.

Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman returns to the European Tour in Portugal this week and he has some new bats.

He has put the brand new Titleist TSi3 driver into the bag as well as some updated irons.

Fleetwood previously had the P7TW TaylorMade blades and they have been replaced by TF-Proto irons, which look essentially the same but slightly refreshed.

He also has TaylorMade M6 fairway woods, a TaylorMade GAPR LO, Callaway wedges and an Odyssey putter.

Charl Schwartzel and Sergio Garcia

Free agent Sergio Garcia has some new TaylorMade irons, as does Charl Schwartzel according to GolfWRX, who are on-site this week at the Safeway Open.

Both men have put the new TaylorMade P7MB irons in the bag, which are also played by Rory McIlroy.

Garcia was using Ping Blueprints and Schwartzel had a set of Miuras that he had hand-drilled to take some weight out of.

Shane Lowry

The 2019 Open Champion has moved into Srixon’s new ZX5 driver and ZX7 irons.

The ZX5 driver is the more forgiving model from the Japanese brand and the ZX7 irons are the better player iron compared to the ZX5.

Georgia Hall

The 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open winner has a new Callaway bag this week at the ANA Inspiration.

New Srixon bags

Srixon staffers will be using new tour bags this week on the PGA Tour.

They look predominantly black as opposed to the previous white and red colourway.

