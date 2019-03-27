We take a look inside the bag of the South African 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman.

Trevor Immelman What’s In The Bag?

South African Trevor Immelman collected his sole Major title way back in the 2008 Masters tournament. He beat out a stellar field of Tiger Woods, Paul Casey, Brandt Snedeker, and Phil Mickelson to win by three strokes despite shooting a 75.

But what clubs does he put in the bag right now? We take a look below.

Immelman is one of those players who has been around the block a few times in regards to manufacturers. He used to be a Nike staff player for a long period of time but has also signed with Callaway and TaylorMade in the past. Right now it appears as if he has started to use a full bag of Titleist clubs.

His driver and fairway woods are the new Titleist TS3 and Titleist TS2 models respectively. They come with 10.5, 16.5 and 21 degrees of loft respectively.

He then carries a mixed combo set of Titleist 718 T-MB’s (4-5) and Titleist 718 CB’s (6-9).

Immelman then has four Vokey SM7 wedges and a new Scotty Cameron Phantom X putter but we are yet to confirm what exact model he has put into play.

He uses a Titleist Pro V1x and and wears Nike apparel.