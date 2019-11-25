Tyler Duncan What’s In The Bag?

See what the 2019 RSM Classic winner puts into his bag.

Time flies in the world of golf. Just a few months ago Tyler Duncan was struggling to keep his PGA Tour card and yet this week he secured his first PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic which will see him secure his card through the 2022 season and ensures his participation at events like The Masters, PGA Championship and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

What clubs did he use to do pull off the life-changing victory? Let’s take a look.

Duncan is a Titleist staff player and has a full bag of equipment made by the company. At the top of the bag he has a Titleist TS2 driver with a Fujikura shaft. This goes along with a TS3 three-wood.

Instead of another fairway wood Duncan uses a new Titleist U500 utility iron which acts as a two-iron. The rest of his irons from four to pitching wedge are Titleist 718 AP2’s fitted with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. Given he only averages roughly 288 yards off the tee, Duncan uses his irons to great effect to compete as he is frequently near the top of rankings in terms of accuracy especially when hitting greens.

Duncan then has three Titleist Vokey wedges, one of which is an SM7 (50 degrees), and the other two (54 and 60) are the brand new SM8’s.

His putter is a classic Scotty Cameron 009M and he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Driver: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees) with Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 6X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) with Aldila Rogue Tour Green shaft

Driving Iron: Titleist U500 (2-iron) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X Hybrid shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM8 (54 and 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

