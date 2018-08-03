We take a look at the gear Tyrell Hatton will use at the 2018 PGA Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton What’s In The Bag?

As we head to the final Major of the year, the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, we take a look at Englishman Tyrrell Hatton’s clubs at the event.

He is yet to win during the 2018 season but in 2017 he won the Italian Open just a week after successfully defending the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

The Englishman closed with a bogey-free round of six-under-par 66 and played his final 55 holes without a dropped shot.

The Ping ambassador is currently 24th in the world and is firmly in touch of Ryder Cup spot.

Hatton had the new Ping G400 LST driver in the bag with 8.5° of loft.

His 3 wood is the 2016 TaylorMade M2 with 16.5° of loft, slightly higher than your usual 3 wood.

He is currently 70% of Greens in Regulation, using his Ping i210 irons.

He carries two Ping Glide 2.0 wedges in 50° and 54° of loft and a Titleist Vokey SM6 58° lob wedge.

He also ranked fifth for the week in Putts per Round with 28.8, using the Ping Vault Oslo Slate mallet putter.

Hatton is a Titleist golf ball loyalist, using the Pro V1x.

Driver: Ping G400 LST 8.5°, with Mitsubishi Fubuki K 60X shaft

3 wood: 2016 TaylorMade M2 16.5°, with Graphite Design Tour AD-BB 7X

Utility: Ping i500 3-iron, with Project X 6.0 shaft

Irons (4-PW): Ping i210, with Project X 6.0 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged 50° and 54°, Titleist Vokey SM6 58°, with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping Vault Oslo Slate

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

