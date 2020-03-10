Under Armour HOVR Shoe Range Revealed - Four new shoes, two cleated and two spikeless, are available now with a free shoe bag worth £25

Under Armour HOVR Shoe Range Revealed

Under Armour has revealed its new quartet of HOVR golf shoes for 2020. Two cleated and two spikeless shoes are once again set to benefit from its proprietary HOVR foam cushioning system, said to harness the energy created during the swing and then return it to the golfer for additional power compared to traditional golf shoes without sacrificing walking comfort.

With the HOVR Drive GTX (£150), Under Armour set out to create a shoe that focuses on comfort without sacrificing the power and traction needed during the swing.

So it features RST 2.0 resistance spikes on the TPU outsole to deliver effective, dynamic grip by creating resistance in both vertical and horizontal directions. This helps enable golfers to keep their feet planted while leveraging the ground for full rotation of their foot to power through their swing for maximum control and power.

RELATED: Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoe Revealed

The upper is made of a breathable, Clarino microfiber upper with a lightweight waterproof Gore-Tex membrane to keep your feet cool and dry.

The second cleated option is the HOVR Matchplay (above, £120), which shares many of the same features as the HOVR Drive GTX, without full length HOVR cushioning and Gore-Tex protection.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The HOVR Show GTX spikeless shoe (above, £140) boasts a complex design to help deliver the best of everything. It features a Clarino microfiber upper with Gore-Tex waterproof protection guaranteed for two years.

A cork covered Ortholite X40 footbed draws moisture away from the foot while an EVA midsole provides additional support.

Finally, there’s the rotational resistance outsole, which features nubs specifically designed to stop unwanted movement of the foot during the swing while still offering that on/to the course versatility many golfers crave, especially during the summer months.

Last but by no means least is the spikeless HOVR Fade (above, £90), which instead of Gore-Tex features Under Armour’s Storm waterproof protection guaranteed for a year.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Golfers that purchase a pair of Under Armour HOVR shoes this year will receive a free shoe bag while stocks last worth £25.

For all the last golf gear news and reviews, be sure to follow Golf Monthly across social media.