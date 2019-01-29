We take an in-depth look at the new Under Armour Spieth 3 shoe and explain how it offers better grip and has been made lighter and more stable than Spieth 2

Under Armour Spieth 3 Shoe Revealed

The brand’s most technologically-advanced golf shoe to date, Under Armour has revealed its next Jordan Spieth signature shoe for 2019, the Spieth 3.

Using statistics and data to drive the design, the company sought assistance once again from JJ Rivet, a leader in biomechanics at the European Tour Performance Institute, to try and take a more scientific approach in stabilising the foot throughout the swing.

“JJ Rivet’s invaluable expertise and deep knowledge of the biomechanics of the golf swing helped us focus on specific key design elements in order to deliver the most technologically advanced golf shoe we’ve ever produced,” Mike Forsey, Director of Global Golf Footwear, told GM.

To gain a greater insight into the technology in the shoe, check out the video below.

WATCH: Under Armour Spieth 3 Technology Explained

One of the main distinguishable features of the new technology in the shoe is the focus on traction. A new rotational resistance (RST 2.0) cleat is softer and more flexible, helping with traction both horizontally and vertically, to keep your feet on the ground for longer during the swing for a more stable base.

Forsey continued; “Traction is what separates golf footwear from street shoes. With the Spieth 3, we’ve added vertical traction elements which allow the golfer to naturally harness vertical force to bring more power to the ball at impact.”

The shoe is also designed to give excellent waterproofing thanks to its Gore-Tex waterproof membrane, which also offers exceptional breathability.

Spieth himself was quick to praise the shoe he helped create: “The Spieth 3 is the best one yet. No question about it. It’s easy for me to be really excited about it. I can definitely feel the difference, and seeing the data to back up the work the Under Armour team put in confirms it.”

The shoe will be available to buy from the February 1st with an RRP of £170.

Be sure to check back on the Golf Monthly website very soon for a full review of the Spieth 3 shoe. Here’s our review of the Spieth 2 shoe in the meantime.