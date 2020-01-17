Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX Shoe Revealed

It starts with foot stabilization and ground contact that form the foundation of an effective golf swing and with Under Armour’s traction technology in the shoe, golfers are now able to get more power and accuracy out of each shot.

“Given the importance of power in a golfer’s swing, we wanted traction to be a focal point for the Spieth 4 GTX. Through our testing, we were able to engineer a golf shoe that extends force and power to a golfer’s shot beginning with traction from the ground up,” said J.J. Rivet, Head of Biomechanics & Sport Performance at the European Tour Performance Institute.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

In addition to its lightweight design, the Spieth 4 GTX focuses on stability and structural support.