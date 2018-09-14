Check out the latest golf balls from Vice Golf
Which Vice Golf Ball Is Right For Me?
The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so it pays to play with one that’s right for your game.
German ball manufacturer Vice believes that high-performing balls don’t need to have such a sizeable price tag. For example, if you purchase 60 Vice Golf Pro balls through its website you’ll get them for just £1.79 per ball (£21.49 per dozen).
Read on to help you make a decision on which Vice Golf ball will suit your game, as there are a number to choose from.
Vice Golf Ball Range
Vice Golf Pro Soft Ball
Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
3-Piece cast urethane cover
Low compression for extra-soft and responsive feel
Durable 336 dimple design
Matte outer coating
Offers feel and feedback, high spin and control around the greens
Will Suit: Those with medium clubhead speed looking for extra-soft feel
Vice Golf Pro Ball
Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
3-Piece cast urethane cover
318 large dimple design for stable trajectory
High Energy Speed Core (HESC) for increased ball speed
Will Suit: Better players and those with medium to high clubhead speed
Vice Golf Pro Plus Ball
Price: £1.79* per ball (total £107.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
4-Piece cast urethane cover
Durable 336 dimple design
Dual casing for extra distance and lower ball flight
Will Suit: Better players and those with medium to high clubhead speed
BUY NOW: Vice Golf Pro Plus Balls from Amazon for £32.99 (dozen)
Vice Golf Tour Ball
Price: £1.09* per ball (total £65.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
3-Piece
DuPont Surlyn cover is durable and soft
392 aerodynamic dimple design for more stability
Will Suit: Players of all abilities
Vice Golf Drive Ball
Price: £0.79* per ball (total £47.40* for 60)
Key Technology:
2-Piece
DuPont Surlyn cover is durable, described by Vice Golf as “indestructible”
368 symmetrical dimple design
Will Suit: Players with low to medium clubhead speed
Which Vice Golf ball is the right one for you? Hopefully this helps. Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.