We take a look inside the bag of Frenchman and 2019 Alfred Dunhill champion, Victor Perez.

Victor Perez What’s In The Bag?

Thanks to victory at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he saw off a stellar field to win his first European Tour title, Frenchman Victor Perez has leapt into the worlds top-100 golfers.

A player who has risen up through the ranks of the Challenge Tour, Perez has made an excellent start to his career but what clubs does he put in the bag? We take a look below.

Perez has a full bag of Ping clubs at the moment. He starts by using the Ping G410 Plus driver and a Ping G410 fairway wood with 14.5˚ of loft.

He carries a combo set of Ping, the longer irons are iBlade’s whereas from seven to pitching wedge he uses the Blueprint irons. He then has four Glide 3.0 wedges in the bag going from 46 to 60 degrees at four degree increments.

Finally Perez has a Ping PLD Bruzer putter in the bag and uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.