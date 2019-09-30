We take a look inside the bag of Frenchman and 2019 Alfred Dunhill champion, Victor Perez.
Victor Perez What’s In The Bag?
Thanks to victory at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he saw off a stellar field to win his first European Tour title, Frenchman Victor Perez has leapt into the worlds top-100 golfers.
A player who has risen up through the ranks of the Challenge Tour, Perez has made an excellent start to his career but what clubs does he put in the bag? We take a look below.
Perez has a full bag of Ping clubs at the moment. He starts by using the Ping G410 Plus driver and a Ping G410 fairway wood with 14.5˚ of loft.
- BUY NOW: Ping G410 Plus from American Golf for £399
- BUY NOW: Ping G410 fairway from American Golf for £249
He carries a combo set of Ping, the longer irons are iBlade’s whereas from seven to pitching wedge he uses the Blueprint irons. He then has four Glide 3.0 wedges in the bag going from 46 to 60 degrees at four degree increments.
- BUY NOW: Ping iBlade irons from Scottsdale Golf for £699
- BUY NOW: Ping Blueprint irons from Scottsdale Golf for £1,199
- BUY NOW: Ping Glide 3.0 wedge from JamGolf for £125
Finally Perez has a Ping PLD Bruzer putter in the bag and uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.
Rory McIlroy: European Tour Course Setups Too Easy
McIlroy says he is sick of shooting low…
Yuxin Lin Wins The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Lin will play The Open Championship and The…
Cameron Champ What’s In The Bag?
One of the longest hitters in the world,…
Victor Perez What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G410 Plus, 9˚ with Graphite Design iZ7X shaft
Fairway wood: Ping G410, 14.5˚, with Graphite Design iZ8X shafts
Irons: Ping iBlade (4 to 6-iron), Ping Blueprint (7-PW) with Ping Z-X65 shafts
- BUY NOW: Ping iBlade irons from Scottsdale Golf for £699
- BUY NOW: Ping Blueprint irons from Scottsdale Golf for £1,199
Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0, (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚) with Ping Z-X65 shafts
Putter: Ping PLD Bruzer
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: FootJoy DryJoys Tour
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more what’s in the bag content.