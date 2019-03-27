What does the Big Fijian put in his bag on Tour? Let's take a look at one of the most interesting bags in golf.

Vijay Singh What’s In The Bag?

Winner of three Majors and 31 other PGA Tour titles, Vijay Singh is one of the greatest golfers to play the game and he continues to perform at the highest level in 2019. A 65 on the third days play at the Honda Classic put him well in contention to win there before a level-par round of 70 saw him overtaken by Keith Mitchell.

No doubt, Singh has one of the most interesting bags on Tour at the moment with a mixture of old, new and eccentric. Let’s take a look.

Singh has been seen testing the TaylorMade M5 driver and had the Ping G400 driver in the bag for a long time, but now he appears to be content with the new Ping G410 Plus model. Interestingly he carries two between tournaments with two different shafts – one has a Mitsubishi Tensai 6- Flex-TX shaft and the other has a Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec 6-X shaft.

He carries three different fairway woods that he chops and changes dependent on the course, its setup and conditions. They are; a TaylorMade Aeroburner, a new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero and then finally a TaylorMade M2. Oh and he also puts a Srixon Z U85 utility iron in the bag too.

In the irons he has new Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro four and five-irons, with the rest of the bag filled out with Mizuno MP-5’s from six to pitching wedge. He then uses another different brand for his wedges, Wilson Staff this time. One is an FG Tour model and the other is an FG Tour Raw model.

Finally he has a JuanPutt prototype and we are yet to confirm what ball he uses.