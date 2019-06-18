About to turn pro we take a look inside the bag of the Norwegian amateur.

Viktor Hovland What’s In The Bag?

Turning professional in the not too distant future, Norwegian Viktor Hovland has taken the game of golf by storm managing to finish as the low amateur at both The Masters and the US Open in 2019. The last player to do that in the same season was Matt Kuchar in 1998.

It is believed that Hovland has decided to turn professional soon which makes his equipment situation particularly interesting. At The Masters he was playing several TaylorMade clubs and has been seen recently testing the TaylorMade M5 driver, however he appears to have affection for Ping clubs and in all likelihood that is who he will sign with. When this is officially announced we will update this page.

But lets get to his current club setup.

At the top of the bag he uses a Ping G410 LST driver which he used to lead the field at the US Open in strokes gained off the tee. He also carries a G410 fairway.

Shifting to the irons Hovland carries three different models. He carries a Callaway X Forged utility with a Graphite Design shaft and then he has two different Ping irons too.

From four to six-iron he uses iBlades, and then from seven to pitching wedge he has i210’s.

He carries Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges and uses a TaylorMade TP Black Copper Mullen 2 DB SS putter too. We are yet to confirm what ball he uses.