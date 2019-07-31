The colourful ball manufacturer has just introduced its first laser rangefinder, the feature-packed V1 model

Volvik V1 Laser Rangefinder Launched

Volvik, well-known for its multi-coloured performance balls and being the official ball of the World Long Drive Championship, has just announced it is introducing a V1 laser rangefinder.

This new device has several technologies designed to help golfers get the exact yardage and hit their targets.

First, it features a Pin Finder function, which is capable of calculating distances from five to 1,200 yards to within a yard. Additionally it comes with ‘Slope Compensation’ mode which takes into account elevation changes to ensure you are always getting the right yardage.

Finally, Volvik has introduced ‘Priority First Goal’, which allows the user to measure to specific objects like flags and bunkers. A small vibration is omitted to confirm object detection and provide piece of mind the correct distance has been acquired.

It is also entirely waterproof and has a large eyepiece along with a 6x magnification viewer to ensure clear and precise views through the viewfinder.

“We are excited to bring the hi-tech V1 Rangefinder to the UK market at an unrivalled price,” said Tony Fletcher of Brand Fusion International, the company distributing Volvik products in the UK.

“The high level of accuracy, plus the user-friendly and ergonomic design, allows golfers to more efficiently find distances to their selected targets.”

All of this is crammed into a sleek design that only weighs 125 grams, making it one of the lightest laser rangefinders on the market.

Included with the product is a CR2 Lithium battery, a durable zipped carry case with carabiner for bag attachment and a cleaning cloth. The V1 Rangefinder is available in the UK now with an RRP of £199. It comes in three colours: Black, Orange or Mint.

