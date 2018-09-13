Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag - Take a look at the clubs Webb Simpson will be using at the Ryder Cup

Check out the clubs being used by Webb Simpson when he plays at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Webb Simpson moved up to 20th in the world rankings following his impressive four-shot victory at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Florida.

The American carded a final round of 73 to win just shy of $2m, finishing ahead of Charl Schwartzel, Jimmy Walker and Xander Schauffele.

Simpson completed his emphatic win with mostly Titleist clubs, including the 917D2 driver, 718 MB irons and the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. He also uses a 2017 TaylorMade fairway wood and a long Odyssey putter, which he runs up his forearm in an armlock-style hold and combines with a claw grip.

It worked to good effect as he led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting for the week, holing a string of lengthy putts, especially on Friday where he shot a round of 63, gaining over nine shots on the field on the greens during the week.

Simpson won the US Open using the belly putter, but was forced to stopped using it in 2016 when the anchoring ban came into effect, and struggled to find a method that worked for him.

Interestingly, Simpson carries two fairway woods and two hybrids (one with a steel shaft), with a 5-iron being the longest iron in his bag, yet he uses muscleback irons.

Simpson was carrying some form into The Players, having recorded four top tens already in the 2018 PGA Tour Season.

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist 917D2, 9.5°, Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-5X shaft

Three Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2, 15°, Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK 70TX

Five Wood: Titleist 913Fd, 18°, UST Mamiya Proforce VTS 8TX

Hybrid: Titleist 913Hd, 20, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 105X Hybrid shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 915Hd, 23.5°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 MB (5-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7, 54 F-Grind, 60 K-Grind, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line with an Odyssey Arm Lock grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1