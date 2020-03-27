We take a look at some quality gear you can buy for less than £100

What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £100?

A common complaint thrown at golf is that it is too expensive especially in terms of buying all the equipment needed to play the sport.

However we don’t believe that to be true as there are a multitude of websites and brands that offer products for £100 or below.

To prove this, we have tried to find some of the best deals for clubs, apparel, shoes, equipment and everything else a golfer needs.

Clubs

Inesis Wedge

We recently tested the Inesis Golf wedge in a Cheap vs Expensive Wedge test and it more than held its own against the Callaway Jaws MD5. For only £29.99 you can get three of them with different lofts for less than £100.

BUY NOW (UK): Inesis Golf Wedge from Decathlon for £29.99

Cobra King MIM

The Cobra MIM wedges are a premium product without the premium price tag.

BUY NOW (UK): Cobra King MIM wedge from Scottsdale Golf for £99

Inesis Golf Mallet 100 Putter

Another Inesis product we liked was the Mallet 100 putter which we put up against a Scotty Cameron in a recent video. We thought it was perfect if you’re just getting into the game or you’re on a budget.

BUY NOW (UK): Inesis Golf Mallet 100 Putter from Decathlon for £14.99

Apparel

You can get a lot of quality apparel for less than £100

Nike Golf Slim Stripe Polo

This Nike polo design has been worn by players like Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Jason Day.

BUY NOW (UK): Nike Golf Slim Stripe Polo from TrendyGolf for £45

Puma Cloudspun Taylor

Designed for the fashion-forward golfer who values comfort, this polo (£50) features a bold colorblock pattern and Puma cat logo on the sleeve.

Ping Vertical Top

Part of the 2020 collection the Vertical top meets the demands of the game, so that golfers can perform at their highest level, whatever the weather.

BUY NOW (UK): Ping Vertical Top from American Golf for £69.99

adidas Collection 0 3-Stripe Jumper

Part of Adidas’ limited-edition golf streetwear capsule, “Collection Zero,” this is a stylish top with a relaxed fit crewneck.

Nike Shield Crew Core Top

Nike garments are always in high demand and the brand new Nike Shield Crew Core Top should be just that especially with a price tag of less than £60.

BUY NOW (UK): Nike Shield Crew Core Top from TrendyGolf for £59

Stuburt Evolve Performance Jumper

Coming in at a cheaper price point is the Stuburt Evolve Performance jumper which helps to regulate body temperature and block out the harsh cold wind

BUY NOW (UK): Stuburt Evolve Performance Jumper from American Golf for £39.99

Stromberg Sintra 2.0 Trousers

The Stromberg Sintra 2.0 trousers are designed for the summer months with moisture wicking fabric technology.

Nike Flex Vapor Golf Trousers

Made from Nike Flex fabric, these trousers move with your body to allow for unrestricted movement throughout the swing. The elasticated waistband also allows for these to fit all manner of shapes and sizes.

Puma Women’s Pounce Bermuda Shorts

Perfect for warmer days on the course, these shorts are very stretch and provide comfort throughout your round.

Galvin Green Elmo Base Layer 2020

Latest knitting techniques and hi- tech fibres are used to produce a light, airy material for optimum warmth, comfort and breathability

Gloves

Mizuno Golf Elite Using Mizuno's FlexMesh, this glove gives comfort and feel to give you the best grip out on the course. BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno Golf Elite glove from American Golf for £6.99

Premium leather infused with Griptac, these gloves from Callaway provide optimal performance. They also have QuickDry and moisture wicking properties.

TaylorMade Rain Control

Never fear the rain with this TaylorMade Rain Control glove that delivers grip, comfort, and feel so you can swing with confidence in the rain.

Shoes

Rife RF-01 Pro Approach

Brand new for 2020, the versatile Rife RF-01 Pro Approach Spikeless shoe has a 100% waterproof design.

Nike Golf Air Max 1G 2020

Nike have re-invented its iconic Air Max 1G shoe thanks to a breathable textile upper which is perfect for the golf course.

BUY NOW (UK): Nike Air Max 1G 2020 shoes from American Golf for £99.95

Under Armour Medal RST

These golf shoes have been developed to give you the edge against your nearest competitor.

BUY NOW (UK): Under Armour Medal RST shoes from Scottsdale Golf for £84.99

Balls

Srixon Z-Star

Srixon’s premium balls are especially resistant to scratches and wear and tear picked up during the round.

Equipment

Bushnell Phantom

This provides font, middle, back and up to four hazard yard adages per hole, while a shot-measurement option can measure drives or approaches.

Golf Buddy Voice 2

Offers audio distances to the front, middle and back of the green. At just 4.5cm square, it can be easily clipped to a belt or cap, or kept in your pocket.

BUY NOW (UK): Golf Buddy Voice 2 from American Golf for £99.99

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.

BUY NOW (UK): Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks from American Golf for £9.99

PuttOUT Putting Mat

Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green. Improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home!

Motocaddy Z1

The new look Z1 model is ideal for budget conscious golfers looking for a simple, lightweight (6kg) push trolley.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Z1 trolley from American Golf for £99

TaylorMade Tour Double Canopy 64″ Umbrella

With a huge 64″ canopy, protect yourself from the wind and rain with this umbrella from TaylorMade.

