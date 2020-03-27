We take a look at some quality gear you can buy for less than £100
What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £100?
A common complaint thrown at golf is that it is too expensive especially in terms of buying all the equipment needed to play the sport.
However we don’t believe that to be true as there are a multitude of websites and brands that offer products for £100 or below.
To prove this, we have tried to find some of the best deals for clubs, apparel, shoes, equipment and everything else a golfer needs.
Clubs
Inesis Wedge
We recently tested the Inesis Golf wedge in a Cheap vs Expensive Wedge test and it more than held its own against the Callaway Jaws MD5. For only £29.99 you can get three of them with different lofts for less than £100.
- BUY NOW (UK): Inesis Golf Wedge from Decathlon for £29.99
Cobra King MIM
The Cobra MIM wedges are a premium product without the premium price tag.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cobra King MIM wedge from Scottsdale Golf for £99
Inesis Golf Mallet 100 Putter
Another Inesis product we liked was the Mallet 100 putter which we put up against a Scotty Cameron in a recent video. We thought it was perfect if you’re just getting into the game or you’re on a budget.
- BUY NOW (UK): Inesis Golf Mallet 100 Putter from Decathlon for £14.99
Apparel
You can get a lot of quality apparel for less than £100
Nike Golf Slim Stripe Polo
This Nike polo design has been worn by players like Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Jason Day.
- BUY NOW (UK): Nike Golf Slim Stripe Polo from TrendyGolf for £45
Puma Cloudspun Taylor
Designed for the fashion-forward golfer who values comfort, this polo (£50) features a bold colorblock pattern and Puma cat logo on the sleeve.
- BUY NOW (UK): Puma Cloudspun Taylor polo from TrendyGolf for £50
- BUY NOW (US): Puma Cloudspun Taylor polo from Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99
Ping Vertical Top
Part of the 2020 collection the Vertical top meets the demands of the game, so that golfers can perform at their highest level, whatever the weather.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Vertical Top from American Golf for £69.99
adidas Collection 0 3-Stripe Jumper
Part of Adidas’ limited-edition golf streetwear capsule, “Collection Zero,” this is a stylish top with a relaxed fit crewneck.
Nike Shield Crew Core Top
Nike garments are always in high demand and the brand new Nike Shield Crew Core Top should be just that especially with a price tag of less than £60.
- BUY NOW (UK): Nike Shield Crew Core Top from TrendyGolf for £59
Stuburt Evolve Performance Jumper
Coming in at a cheaper price point is the Stuburt Evolve Performance jumper which helps to regulate body temperature and block out the harsh cold wind
Stromberg Sintra 2.0 Trousers
The Stromberg Sintra 2.0 trousers are designed for the summer months with moisture wicking fabric technology.
Nike Flex Vapor Golf Trousers
Made from Nike Flex fabric, these trousers move with your body to allow for unrestricted movement throughout the swing. The elasticated waistband also allows for these to fit all manner of shapes and sizes.
- BUY NOW (UK): Nike Flex Vapor Golf Trousers from TrendyGolf for £59
- BUY NOW (US): Nike Flex Vapor Golf Trousers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $94.99
Puma Women’s Pounce Bermuda Shorts
Perfect for warmer days on the course, these shorts are very stretch and provide comfort throughout your round.
- BUY NOW (UK): Puma Women’s Pounce Bermuda shorts from TrendyGolf for £45
- BUY NOW (US): Puma Women’s Pounce Bermuda shorts from Worldwide Golf shops for $64.99
Galvin Green Elmo Base Layer 2020
Latest knitting techniques and hi- tech fibres are used to produce a light, airy material for optimum warmth, comfort and breathability
Gloves
Mizuno Golf Elite
Using Mizuno’s FlexMesh, this glove gives comfort and feel to give you the best grip out on the course.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno Golf Elite glove from American Golf for £6.99
Callaway Tour Authentic
Premium leather infused with Griptac, these gloves from Callaway provide optimal performance. They also have QuickDry and moisture wicking properties.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Tour Authentic from American Golf for £19.99
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Tour Authentic from Worldwide Golf Shops for $21.99
TaylorMade Rain Control
Never fear the rain with this TaylorMade Rain Control glove that delivers grip, comfort, and feel so you can swing with confidence in the rain.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Rain Control glove from Scottsdale Golf for £21.95
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Rain Control glove for $39.99 from Worldwide Golf Shops
Shoes
Rife RF-01 Pro Approach
Brand new for 2020, the versatile Rife RF-01 Pro Approach Spikeless shoe has a 100% waterproof design.
Nike Golf Air Max 1G 2020
Nike have re-invented its iconic Air Max 1G shoe thanks to a breathable textile upper which is perfect for the golf course.
- BUY NOW (UK): Nike Air Max 1G 2020 shoes from American Golf for £99.95
Under Armour Medal RST
These golf shoes have been developed to give you the edge against your nearest competitor.
Balls
Srixon Z-Star
Srixon’s premium balls are especially resistant to scratches and wear and tear picked up during the round.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z-Star balls from American Golf for £39.95
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z-Star balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $39.99
Equipment
Bushnell Phantom
This provides font, middle, back and up to four hazard yard adages per hole, while a shot-measurement option can measure drives or approaches.
- BUY NOW (UK): Bushnell Phantom from American Golf for £99
- BUY NOW (US): Bushnell Phantom from Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99
Golf Buddy Voice 2
Offers audio distances to the front, middle and back of the green. At just 4.5cm square, it can be easily clipped to a belt or cap, or kept in your pocket.
- BUY NOW (UK): Golf Buddy Voice 2 from American Golf for £99.99
Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks
These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.
PuttOUT Putting Mat
Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green. Improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home!
- BUY NOW (UK): PuttOUT Putting Mat from American Golf for £69.99
- BUY NOW (US): PuttOUT Putting Mat from Worldwide Golf Shops for $89.99
Motocaddy Z1
The new look Z1 model is ideal for budget conscious golfers looking for a simple, lightweight (6kg) push trolley.
- BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Z1 trolley from American Golf for £99
TaylorMade Tour Double Canopy 64″ Umbrella
With a huge 64″ canopy, protect yourself from the wind and rain with this umbrella from TaylorMade.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Tour Double Canopy umbrella from American Golf for £34.99
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMae Tour Double Canopy Umbrella from Worldwide Golf Shops for $64.99
