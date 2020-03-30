We take a look at some of the best gear you can buy for £501-£1,000.
What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £1000?
With the growth of technology in golf, clubs and equipment quite easily approach the £1000 mark which is a considerable amount of money to spend.
No doubt though, most of the products produced by the top golf brands that come in at this price point are the top of the range in terms of technology, performance, aesthetics and research.
So the question remains, what can be bought for £1000? Well we have taken a look at some of the finest products below and if you wish to spend less money we also have you covered with some of the posts below.
Clubs
Honma T//World XP-1
The XP-1 driver has an easy-to-square draw-bias design combined with Honma’s Five Fang technology to help higher handicappers.
- BUY NOW (UK): Honma T//World XP-1 driver from Scottsdale Golf for £599
Honma TR20
Designed for those golfers looking for premium performance with renowned craftsmanship, the HR20 features a near-total carbon body and a Non-Rotating hosel system.
- BUY NOW (UK): Honma TR20 driver from Scottsdale Golf for £599
TaylorMade SIM Max OS
Compared to TaylorMade’s other new iron the SIM Max, the SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving alternative for golfers that need maximum assistance on their iron shots.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SIM Max OS irons from American Golf for £849
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SIM Max OS irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $674.99
Callaway Mavrik
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Mavrik irons from American Golf from £659
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Mavrik irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $574.99
Mizuno MP-20
The MP-20 MB is a pure muscleback, heavily influenced by the most revered blades of Mizuno’s past.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno MP-20 Irons from American Golf for £899
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno MP-20 Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops for $1,299.99
Ping G710
Designed for mid-to-high handicap golfers and players with slower swing speeds, Ping claims its new G710 iron is the company’s longest and most forgiving to date.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping G710 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £999
- BUY NOW (US): Ping G710 irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $974.99
Callaway Mavrik Max
Much like the rest of Callaway’s Mavrik range, the Mavrik Max irons also feature Flash Faces designed by a super computer. In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for speed and spin consistency.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Mavrik Max irons from American Golf from £659
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Mavrik Max irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $574.99
Cobra King Forged Tec
A totally different design compared to previous iterations, Cobra’s new iron boasts a traditional muscleback shape. Available in a variable or One Length set make-up.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cobra King Forged Tec irons from Scottsdale Golf for £769
- BUY NOW (US): Cobra King Forged Tec irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,099
Wilson Staff D7 Forged
Building upon the success of the D7 range, Wilson added the D7 Forged irons which are aimed towards the better player.
- BUY NOW (UK): Wilson Staff D7 Forged irons from American Golf from £599
- BUY NOW (US): Wilson Staff D7 Forged irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99
Mizuno MP-20 MMC
The MP-20 MMC is being billed as an ‘Elite Players’ Cavity’ and represents the second-generation of Mizuno’s multi-material concept.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno MP-20 MMC Irons from Scottsdale Golf for £999
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno MP-20 MMC Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops for $1,224.99
Callaway Mavrik Pro
Compared to the other irons in the Mavrik range, the Mavrik Pro Irons feature a more compact head shape, flatter lie angle and thinner topline that better players prefer for better workability and control.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Mavrik Pro irons from American Golf from £659
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Mavrik Pro irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $774.99
TaylorMade P790
The P790 irons look set to build on the success of the original, featuring a cleaner, sleeker look as well as taller and seven per cent thinner face.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P790 Irons from American Golf from £859
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade P790 Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,049.99
Cobra King Speedzone
- BUY NOW (UK): Cobra King Speedzone irons from American Golf for £699
- BUY NOW (US): Cobra King Speedzone irons from Worldwide Golf Shops for $799.99
Equipment
PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Golf Trolley
The new FX Series, which encapsulates the FX7 GPS benefits from a simple, one-click folding system and thanks to the removal of the central pillar, fold down 20 per cent smaller than the previous versions.
- BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy FX7 trolley from American Golf for £749
Motocaddy M-Tech Golf Trolley
The limited-edition Motocaddy M-Tech heads up the compact-folding M-Series range. It is top of the pile thanks to its super-lightweight, high-capacity Lithium battery and next-generation, high power 28V electronics.
- BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy M-Tech from American Golf for £999
PowaKaddy CT6
The new CT6 benefits from a premium gunmetal metallic frame that weighs in at just 9.8 kilograms – five per cent lighter than the previous Compact model.
- BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy CT6 trolley from American Golf for £749
Motocaddy S7 Remote
The S7 remote features a compact rechargeable remote Lithium handset, which includes dual pressure buttons for responsive control around the course. The handset also fits neatly into an integrated holder below the handle.
- BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy S7 Remote from American Golf for £799
PowaKaddy FX5
The FX5 provides the perfect option for the golfer seeking ample features at a mid-price point. It comes complete with a bright, 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen display, ADF (automatic distance function) and USB charging port.
- BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy FX5 trolley from American Golf for £549
