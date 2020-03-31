We take a look at some of the best gear you can buy for £1001-£2000.

What Golf Gear Can I Buy For £2000?

One of the good things about golf is that it can cater for just about every single price point.

Alternatively if you are at the complete other end of the spectrum and want a new set, or new equipment, golf manufacturers create ultra-premium products too. In this piece we have taken a look at some of the best.

Clubs

Callaway Epic Forged

Callaway’s new Epic Forged irons are designed to provide ultra-premium feel and performance for golfers of a range of abilities.

Honma TR20 P

The TR20 P irons are a true player’s distance iron with game improvement playability.

BUY NOW (UK): Honma TR20 P Irons from American Golf for £1,199

Ping Blueprint

The Blueprint iron is a forged blade designed for highly-skilled golfers seeking the ultimate in feel and workability.

TaylorMade P7TW

With Tiger Woods having very specific requirements, TaylorMade’s team spent countless hours incorporating decades of learnings from Tiger and Mike Taylor’s previous design experiences. Utilising this critical information, the team spent hundreds of hours testing, fine- tuning and creating nine design iterations through years of development to create the perfect set of irons for Tiger.

Honma TW 747 Rose Proto Blade

Premium Japanese golf brand Honma released a limited edition set of irons based upon the exact specifications of English former world number one Justin Rose.

BUY NOW (UK): Honma TW 747 Rose Proto Blade Irons from Scottsdale Golf for £1,159

PXG 0311 ST

If you want to go even further than £2000 then PXG’s newest bladed irons could be for you. Bear in mind though they are designed for accomplished and highly skilled golfers.

BUY NOW (UK): PXG 0311 ST Irons from Scottsdale Golf for £4,080

TaylorMade P790 Ti

The P790 Ti irons are TaylorMade’s foray into the ultra-premium iron market. They feature a special form of titanium and a tungsten backbar to give more distance and perhaps will best help the mid to high-handicapper.

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P790 Ti from American Golf for £2,149

Equipment

Stewart Golf X9 Follow

A unique Bluetooth design lets it follow you around the course, turning when you turn, stopping when you stop, and removing the need to steer it with a remote control. Its four wheels also generate excellent levels of grip that aid precise steering.

BUY NOW (UK): Stewart Golf X9 Follow from Scottsdale Golf for £1,499

TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition GPS

The TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 ‘Golf Edition’ digital wristwatch is made from shock-resistant materials, features a 45mm touchscreen, is pre-loaded with more than 39,000 courses and provides comprehensive performance analysis post round via the connected app.

